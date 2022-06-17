Dior show in Seville, Zimmermann opening in Madrid and Jennifer Aniston’s summer hairstyle: our favorites of the week

That Dior has done his Cruise parade in Seville It is one of those news impossible to ignore. What’s more, it’s one to enjoy: observing how the idiosyncrasy of a historic city with an overwhelming wealth of crafts and textiles is valued in this way is always cause for celebration. That’s why he heads the this week’s favoritesbut it is not the only thing that has made us fall in love in recent days.

Getty Images

A little further north, in Madrid specifically, another great event has taken place: the presentation of the Cartier High Jewelry. It is the first time that this has happened in the history of the house, despite the fact that some private presentations had been made in the last century in cities such as San Sebastián, and it implies that some 300 clients from all over the world have landed in the capital to see up close the collection ‘Beauts du Monde’. ‘Spoiler’: the beauty is so overwhelming that it goes without saying that it is worth it.

Also in Madrid, an increasingly powerful epicenter of luxury, has just opened a boutique Zimmerman, the Australian brand that communes with the Spanish philosophy of life and aesthetics. The celebration, as is customary in a luxury firm, was aesthetic and delicate, and managed to bring together a large group of celebrity friends of the brand who toasted the personal aesthetics of the house and the start of an early summer.

Summer is also very present in the latest release of Daniel Wellingtonwhich dyes one of its most iconic watches in pastel tones, and in chanell, which is making a big bet on its sun category by elevating glasses to a collector’s item. Something that also happens with the new pieces of the ‘Savage’ collection, by aristocrazywhich are based on the sinuosity of the snake to bet on the sculptural.

If we continue talking about summer, waves with a surfer texture that are impeccable and ideal for the holidays are here this week Jennifer Aniston, who is not content with having been the queen of the most popular haircut of the 90s, now fights back with that perfect hairstyle that we all want.

Do you want more? Well fight the heat wave with a refreshing face mask, and enjoy the weekend.

Getty Images The Dior cruise parade in Seville It has been the fashion news not only this week, but since the destination chosen by the ‘maison’ for this occasion was announced: it is the first time that the firm has decided to hold an event of these characteristics in Spain. landing on the Andalusian capital has been in style, and has included everything from a dinner at the Alczar to the parade itself, located in the Plaza of Spain; perfect backdrop for the presentation of some pieces that claim the value of craftsmanship and the most ancient craft of sewing.

BorjaB.Leaves/GettyImages Zimmermann’s opening and dinner in Madrid The brand australian He has just landed in the capital, and he has done it in style. Not only with a boutique where you can find all those printed dresses and outfits that are pure summer (and ultimately, very Zimmerman), but also with a dinner attended by from Tamara Falcon to Michelle Dockery. All, of course, dressed in different pieces from the Zimmermann collections, which bring back to the table that flowers, ruffles and soft colors are a very important part of hedonism in fashion and the new vindication of beauty.