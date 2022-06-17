“Did they leave out Joe and Elvis?”: The jury of “Starstruck” was the most criticized in the grand finale of the star

This Wednesday night, the prime talent show on Channel 13 came to an end after being on the air for almost two months and having 21 episodes. In total, 48 artists participated throughout the show to win a millionaire prize.

There were six semi-finalists who gave everything to reach the final instance of “Starstruck”. The jury made up of José Alfredo Fuentes, Tonka Tomicic, Álvaro Escobar and Andrea Tessa had the difficult task of choosing only three finalists so that the public could then vote for the big winner.

“Curiously, we have three Spanish speakers and three Anglos. There are three men and three women represented (…) No matter how many years have passed, you always learn when you are on stage and when you are supported by people as good as the production of this program,” said “Pollo” Fuentes before giving way to his colleagues.

After a tense moment of nervousness before knowing the decision of the judges, they announced that the three finalists would be Isabel Pantoja (Tábata Adaros), Vicente Fernández (Jorge Villagrán) and Rihanna (Francia Parra); thus eliminating Elvis Presley (Andrés Serrano), Ana Gabriel (Francisco Javier Vergara) and Joe Cocker (Trygve Nystol).

However, viewers were unhappy with the jury’s decision, as Elvis Presley and Joe Cocker were expected to become finalists for their great performances. Also, some did not agree with the selection of Rihanna, because she did not sing as well compared to the artists mentioned.

In this way, they expressed their outrage through Twitter, criticizing and questioning the selection. Check out some comments below:

You can’t leave Elvis and Joe Coker out of the grand finale #StarstruckGrandFinal I do not share the jury’s decision — Max Gonzalez (@IamMaxGonzalez) June 16, 2022

#StarstruckGrandFinal like chachu they leave out the strongest Joe and Elvis….what impotence…bye program – Yarito (@DulzurayCalor) June 16, 2022

A great presentation from Trygve, the team from #Coocker he was one of the best. And here the voice is very similar… #starstruckgranfinal – PuroShow (@EsPuroShow) June 16, 2022

What a disappointment for the crest 🤨 JOE COKER deserved to be in the final, inconsistent jury. Damn I’m angry. But they know JOE Coker is the winner of the town next to Elvis. Sworn like the hortooooo 🤢🤢🤨#StarstruckGrandFinal – Anabelita Cortes (@anabelitacortes) June 16, 2022

#StarstruckGrandFinal a shame that they left Rihanna and not Elvis or Joe. I am very sorry because it seems all arranged. Not that I have anything against Rihanna but they did better — Nadia Giordano (@NadiaGiordano7) June 16, 2022

Still in shock because they took Joe Cocker out 😭 I only have to support Tabata 👍 but the program is bad, gentlemen of #StarstruckGrandFinal that’s why they had little rating!! — Isatello (@IsaTello15) June 16, 2022

Without a doubt the best of #StarstruckGrandFinal it’s ELVIS PRESLEY!!!!! 😉👍👏👏👏👏👏👏 – Cristian Orellana (@Crisor_73) June 16, 2022

Not even a shine Rihanna as a finalist, I would have preferred Elvis Presley or Joe Cocker, how can they put that foolish Tonka as a jury if she doesn’t even know where she’s standing….#StarstruckGrandFinal – Felipe Rivas Molina (@FelipeRivas89) June 16, 2022

Nooooooo I can’t believe that Joe Coker and Elvis were left out!! Rihana I don’t sing so well today… What a rage #StarstruckGrandFinal – Maca 🌳🌳🌳 (@mtlombardic) June 16, 2022