“Did they leave out Joe and Elvis?”: The jury of “Starstruck” was the most criticized in the grand finale of the star

This Wednesday night, the prime talent show on Channel 13 came to an end after being on the air for almost two months and having 21 episodes. In total, 48 artists participated throughout the show to win a millionaire prize.

There were six semi-finalists who gave everything to reach the final instance of “Starstruck”. The jury made up of José Alfredo Fuentes, Tonka Tomicic, Álvaro Escobar and Andrea Tessa had the difficult task of choosing only three finalists so that the public could then vote for the big winner.

“Curiously, we have three Spanish speakers and three Anglos. There are three men and three women represented (…) No matter how many years have passed, you always learn when you are on stage and when you are supported by people as good as the production of this program,” said “Pollo” Fuentes before giving way to his colleagues.

After a tense moment of nervousness before knowing the decision of the judges, they announced that the three finalists would be Isabel Pantoja (Tábata Adaros), Vicente Fernández (Jorge Villagrán) and Rihanna (Francia Parra); thus eliminating Elvis Presley (Andrés Serrano), Ana Gabriel (Francisco Javier Vergara) and Joe Cocker (Trygve Nystol).

However, viewers were unhappy with the jury’s decision, as Elvis Presley and Joe Cocker were expected to become finalists for their great performances. Also, some did not agree with the selection of Rihanna, because she did not sing as well compared to the artists mentioned.

In this way, they expressed their outrage through Twitter, criticizing and questioning the selection. Check out some comments below:

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker