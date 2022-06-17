Denzel Washington reveals that after Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock they went to pray: “The only solution was to pray”

Denzel Washington was the first to approach Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

oscars 2022 Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars

Denzel Washington He was the first to approach Will Smith after the notorious and controversial slap that the winning actor of the Oscar gave the presenter of the gala, Chris Rock. He was the one who, along with Bradley Cooper, clothed the protagonist of The Williams Method and tried to calm some raging waters after Chris Rock make a joke about hair loss Jadda Picketthe woman from Will Smithand provoke the aggressive reaction of the actor. It’s known that Denzel Washington warned him about the “devil”, but now it has been the actor himself who at the bishop’s leadership summit TD Jakes has revealed that he also went to pray with Will Smith in the pause after the incident.

“Fortunately, there were people there, not just me, but others at the break,” Washington told Jakes. “Tyler Perry He came right away, right there with me.” Denzel Washington would not say what the three men talked or prayed about after the incident.

“Who are we to condemn?”I asked Washington. “I don’t know all the details of the situation, but I do know that the only solution was to pray,” she said.

the protagonist of training daysfor which a Oscar in 2001, he was a guest and speaker at the bishop’s leadership summit TD Jakesand during the two-hour discussion about faith and his award-winning acting career, he was asked about the now-famous slap in the face and what happened afterward.

“Well, there’s a saying, when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” he says. Washington. “You know, the devil says, ‘oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favourite. reason, the devil got hold of that circumstance that night,” he added.

Words very similar to those Will Smith said in his speech after winning the Oscar for best actor: “At your highest, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you.”

Last February, Will Smith gave an interview to the magazine People where i spokeabout his relationship with Denzel Washington, whom he considers his “mentor”. “We’ve spent a lot of time together, so we’ve talked a lot. He’s always been a mentor to me. He grabbed me and he said, ‘This is your year,'” she then explained.

Will Smith really slaps Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars

last saturday Will Smith gave up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood after the Oscar incident. Smith sent a letter in response to the hollywood academywhich opened disciplinary proceedings against him last Wednesday for “violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct,” which include “inappropriate physical contact and abusive or threatening behavior.”

“The list of people I have hurt is long and includes Chrishis family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all attendees and audiences around the world from home,” Smith wrote in the letter.

The actor assured that he wants to focus on “those who deserve attention for their achievements”, as well as allowing the Academy “Go back to the amazing work you do to support creativity and artistry in film.” In addition, he described her performance at the awards as “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

The President of the Academy, David Rubinresponded to the actor’s resignation by saying that they will continue to advance in the disciplinary procedures, and has confirmed that the Academy has a meeting scheduled for next April 18 where possible sanctions will be discussed.