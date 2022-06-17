Denzel Washington prepares for ‘The Equalizer 3’

In 2014, thirteen years after Denzel Washington Y Antoine Fuqa achieved praise from critics, audiences and academics with the fantastic ‘Training Day‘, they worked together again on ‘The Equalizer‘, the updated film version of an 80s series about a man who helps his neighbors because someone has to.

There is something very satisfying about seeing Washington giving cakes (of the kind that hurt) with his friend Fuqua behind the scenes. The director gave the actor this action film along with Chloë Grace Moretz that, although it did not seem to impress the critics, dazzled an audience that did not hesitate to ask for a sequel.

And so the fantastic ‘The Equalizer 2‘ (2018), the first sequel in the careers of the two filmmakers and, probably for this reason, powerful enough to recapture the attention of those who enjoyed the first and convert new followers along the way. A wild, tough title with a final climax that abandoned the “city vigilante” genre to travel to the purest western. Would we see the character again after his big farewell? It looks like it is.

“They’ve written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do it,” Washington himself tells Collider. “I mean, I’ve got to get in shape and start beating people up again. I’ve got to be beating people up again. Macbeth and then go and beat up some people. Can’t get any better, right?”

In full promotion of ‘Macbeth‘, the precious adaptation of Joel Coen in which he stars alongside Frances McDormandthe actor has also premiered this year ‘Small details‘, a police thriller written and directed by John Lee Hancock and with Washington next to rami maleck Y Jared Leto as protagonists, a title that has become the highest-grossing R-rated film since the confinements due to the CODIV-19 pandemic began.

“In my mind, there is a European adventure, absolutely,” the director prophesied a couple of years ago about the future of the saga. “In my mind, that is what I would like, to see it in Europe, in the future. God willing”.

For his part, Fuqua recovers from his two most recent titles, the not too applauded ‘infinite‘ (2021) and ‘Guilty‘ (2021). It is currently finalizing the production of ‘emancipation‘, an action thriller based on real events, with Will Smith as the protagonist, which will tell the story of the escape of a slave that crosses the swamps of Louisiana.

