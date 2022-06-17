De Jong does not come nor has Cavani responded to the Devils, who have not activated their “bomb”

In the transfer market, Toluqueños have sought to activate the “bomb” with a highly relevant signing, but so far they have not specified anything.

Luuk de Jong “will not come” and Edinson Cavani did not respond to the offer Toluca so they see it as very complicated for the Uruguayan to say yes to the offer of the Red Devils by the charrúa attacker.

Finally, of the two options that the choriceros had and excited the Mexican fans, now they are resigned to the fact that nothing is going to happen.

In fact, people who knocked on the door of both players were surprised that a version circulated yesterday to the effect that Luuk de Jong had a contract with Toluca, but he didn’t want to come. “The team has never commented on DeJong“said our source, describing said rumor as “false”, which even caused an alleged newsletter to circulate yesterday from a fake account where there was allegedly a position of the Toluca in which he pointed out that “nobody” makes fun of the team, alluding to an alleged arrangement that has not taken place with the footballer of the Seville.

Luuk de Jong will not join Toluca, despite the effort of the Mexican team to hire him. Getty Images

Toluca keep looking for reinforcements. In the case of Orbelin Pineda it is ensured that Ignatius Ambriz spoke with the player Celtic who expressed his desire to continue in Europe.

In the transfer market, the people of Toluca have sought to activate the “bomb” with a highly relevant signing, but so far they have not specified anything, despite the fact that they have spoken with Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and with Luuk de Jong, but no luck.