Dax Harwood reveals Vince McMahon’s real thoughts towards FTR

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, The Revival in WWE, had a successful stint in Vince McMahon’s company. Both won the RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships and had the support of most of the locker room. However, in 2020 they decided to ask for release to end up in AEW. Now, Dax Harwood has been interviewed in Sports Illustrated, and has revealed that Vince McMahon saw The Revival as “only” wrestlers. These were his words:

“It was a night that we fought in WWE and Vince was waiting for us after the fight in Gorilla (position). With his hands in his pockets he told us: ‘Everyone says that you are the next great team. But do you know what I see? The problem with you guys is that you are just professional wrestlers‘. That night in the ring, standing next to Bret (Hart), I thought to myself, ‘Damn right, I’m a professional wrestler. I’m a great pro wrestler, and look where my life is right now“.

Despite his multiple achievements in WWE, the truth is that a large part of the fans and wrestling experts agreed that The Revival had potential for more. Since his departure in 2020, FTR, the current name of the team, has managed to stand out in AEW and other promotions around the world, and today they hold the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships.

Last night on Dynamite, Dax Harwood singled out Will Ospreay in a match that garnered high praise from the crowd, though he couldn’t take the win. For now, the couple has no match scheduled for the PPV Forbidden Doorso we will have to wait to find out what AEW has in store for them in the short term.

