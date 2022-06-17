Cruz Azul would extend Jurado’s contract until 2025

The Veracruz goalkeeper ends his contract at the end of this year, but the club has already set to work to renew it.

Cruz Azul has taken the rejuvenation policy seriously which has been installed since this semester. The non-renewal of Pablo Aguilar was the first step; In addition, Adrián Aldrete’s exit continued along that path. Players like Jesús Corona, Julio Domínguez and Rafael Baca await in the bedroom, who still do not know their immediate future at the club.

In the same line, the latest events are being developed from doors to the inside. According to information from TUDN reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, Cruz Azul is very close to signing Sebastián Jurado’s contract extension until 2025. The Veracruz native ends his relationship with the Celestes in December, but from the offices they would already be working to close for a new period.

“Goalkeeper for a while at Cruz Azul. Sebastián Jurado will sign until December 2025. They have all the confidence in the board to direct the project in goal with him in the long term“wrote the reporter on his Twitter account.

And it is that Jurado has become indispensable for the interests of Cruz Azul in recent months. After Chuy’s injury, Sebas took over the baton in goal and since then he hasn’t been out of tune. In addition, everything indicates that he will be the starting goalkeeper for this Apertura 2022.

Who will be the first goalkeeper?

Doubt is still lurking in the air despite the fact that Jurado starts with an advantage. However, the experience of Jesús Corona, who is also the first captain in the squad, is not ruled out. Further back but eager is Andrés Gudiño, whom the club picked up after a loan in the Expansion League.

