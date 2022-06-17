Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester UTD to return to Serie A

Even with the Manchester Utd newborn love is already over. and not because Cristiano Ronaldo has been little appreciated by the public, but because the time has come to change, in a phase of profound differentiation of the project embraced by the club and which sees the Portuguese of the records on the sidelines and certainly not by his direct will.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving

However, it is not even time to retire in that of Cascais where he is setting up a pharaonic dwelling, capable of hosting Georgina Rodriguez, his children and his family to which he is related. His mother, his brother and his sisters: a perfect and rounded clan, which has shown itself to be the most decisive in the career of the Portuguese ace, determined now to find a new engagement satisfactory for himself and his loved ones.

José Mourinho decides with a phone call

But who could afford a champion from cachet so unreachable as a Christian? There Rome would he really be in the conditions to be able to pass from suggestion to reality? The Giallorossi of Josè Mourinhocapable of stirring up talents with a phone call, would be favored in the business from Jorge Mendesattorney of Mou and of CR7.

The pros and cons of a dream

Would it be plausible from an economic point of view? By June 30th Ronaldo he would still benefit from the tax advantage that would allow him to pay only 100,000 euros in taxes for income from activities abroad. A bit ‘little for a sample with a salary of 23 million, not a small detail on which the would not help Growth Decree and then there is theEuropa Leaguenot the Champions which is the most congenial stage for Ronaldo.

Restart from Serie A?

In Madrid, Mou and Cristiano they had proved united, but not dependent on each other. The champion, fresh from a complicated season and from a mourning which he still bears today, despite trying to recover for his children: he could give more importance to something else, after all. And to start again away from Premier.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

Juve LIVE market: today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

VIRGILIO SPORT