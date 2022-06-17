Cristiano Ronaldo, goodbye to United? The bookmakers do not even rule out the return with Mourinho to Rome …

A fluctuating season for Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned at the end of last summer transfer market to Manchester United after three years in Serie A with Juventus. With the Red Devils an opaque season (especially for the club) but still seasoned by 24 goals in 37 appearances between the Premier League and the Champions League.





Not just England. Although, to date, the stay at United is more likely, also thanks to the arrival of the new manager Erik ten Hag, the bookmakers do not rule out a possible transfer between now and the end of the summer window. Betclic estimates a move to Chelsea at 15, the same evaluation for the possible landing in Ligue 1 side PSG, where he would form a dream tandem with Neymar and Messi.





Italy in the background. However, in the odds we also find the name of an Italian: it is Roma, with a quotation of 18, where CR7 would find José Mourinho, his coach at Real Madrid. With the Setubal coach, Ronaldo won a Liga, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup, never reaching the Champions League conquest with the Blancos, won several times with Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane on the bench. The relationship between the two remains very solid today, so much so that Rome is considered a more likely destination than Barcelona, ​​Arsenal or MLS (all listed at 25). Not even quoted by Betclic a return to Juventus, the club with which he won two Serie A, one Italian Cup and two editions of the Italian Super Cup.