CR7 is the most social player, dubbed Messi and Neymar

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker and captain of the national team is the most social player of the 2021-2022 football season that has just ended. In second place Lionel Messi, followed in third by Neymar, both more than dubbed by the champion of Madeira. This is the picture that emerges from the Talkwalker monitoring – taken up by Adnkronos – which daily measures the main federations, teams and athletes globally in terms of presence, interactions (engagement), followership and partnerships on social networks.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, in this last football season (survey period: 15 August 2021 – 30 May 2022) totaled 1.9 billion social interactions worldwide. In second place the eternal rival Lionel Messi with 737 million interactions, while the Brazilian champion, Messi’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar closes the podium with a total of 613 million social interactions.

“An extraordinary result for Ronaldo, despite his club in the league having only finished fifth this season – comments Stefano Russo, Talkwalker Media & Sports Director – but, not surprisingly, Manchester United are first in our special dedicated ranking. to the teams that have proven stronger on social media. This is the demonstration of how the performance of the individual player can also make a great contribution to clubs, as well as to leagues, in terms of social media engagement. The social unattainability of the Portuguese champion is easily understandable considering that not even adding the engagement of the three players who follow him in the standings, namely Messi, Neymar and Mbappè (with 388 million social interactions), is it possible to equal his result. “

Football: CR7 is confirmed as the most social player, dubbed Messi and Neymar

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker and captain of the national team is the most social player of the 2021-2022 football season that has just ended. In second place Lionel Messi, followed in third by Neymar, both more than dubbed by the champion of Madeira. This is the picture that emerges from the continuous monitoring of Talkwalker, a multinational global leader in Social and Consumer Intelligence, which measures the main federations, teams and athletes on a daily basis in terms of presence, interactions (engagement), followership and partnerships on social networks. .

Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, in this last football season (survey period: 15 August 2021 – 30 May 2022) totaled 1.9 billion social interactions worldwide. In second place the eternal rival Lionel Messi with 737 million interactions, while the Brazilian champion, Messi’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar closes the podium with a total of 613 million social interactions.

“An extraordinary result for Ronaldo, despite his club in the league having only finished fifth this season – comments Stefano Russo, Talkwalker Media & Sports Director – but, not surprisingly, Manchester United are first in our special dedicated ranking. to the teams that have proven stronger on social media. This is the demonstration of how the performance of the individual player can also make a great contribution to clubs, as well as to leagues, in terms of social media engagement. The social unattainability of the Portuguese champion is easily understandable considering that not even adding the engagement of the three players who follow him in the standings, namely Messi, Neymar and Mbappè (with 388 million social interactions), is it possible to equal his result. “