Cody Rhodes would return to WWE earlier than announced

Following their match at Hell in a Cell and subsequent attack at the hands of Rollins on RAW, Cody Rhodes underwent surgery to have his pectoral repaired. According to the WWE announcement, Rhodes would be out of the ring for about nine months, however, those numbers would be inflated, and according to Dave Meltzer, a Wrestling Observer journalist, the fighter would be available for Royal Rumblewhich will be held next January.

“They emphasized Cody Rhodes on SmackDown with Michael Cole saying that he would be out of action nine months. Most expect it to be lessincluding him, and the idea of ​​a big return in the Rumble as a factor to sell that show makes sense.

WWE recorded his surgery, so the content will be used for promotions in the future. At least right now there are talks about giving it a treatment like Triple H in 2001/2002when his comeback was sold as a big deal.”

In recent days, there are already several media outlets that indicate that Rhodes’ recovery time will be much less than that announced by WWE. It is likely that the company has given a longer than expected duration for favor the hypothetical surprise of Cody at the Royal Rumble and to sell the idea that it has been recovered in record time, as has happened with other fighters at other times. In any case, both Brandi Rhodes and WWE assured that the operation was successful.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.