CMIT TV | “Ronaldo to Roma, it can be done”: the verdict arrives live

Vincenzo Morabito spoke to CMIT TV: from Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma to Lukaku’s return to the Nerazzurri

From Cristiano Ronaldo at the Rome upon the return of Lukaku toInter. Vincenzo Morabitoa well-known FIFA agent, spoke to CMIT TV to take stock of some of the hottest times in the transfer market.

LAZIO AND ROME – “I am worried about the corporate situation and it is surprising that Sarri accept this not program. There Romewith i Friedkin, for the first time, he has a project and is bringing great characters into society. They are really working well and have understood how important the passion is in Rome and are focusing on names, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, which are made on purpose a bit like when José Mourinho arrived who silenced everyone. He is obviously not the coach of the timesInter, but he put his face into it, his shrewdness, he conquered the square and a cup, an official trophy, bringing back the enthusiasm. I am convinced that Friedkin’s choice to bet on a player like Cristiano Ronaldo could be right “.

JOVIC – Morabito also dwells on Jovic, in the sights of Fiorentina as told by Calciomercato.it: “However, much more was expected from someone who is now 25 years old, he made a transfer to Madrid similar to how Cassano did. He could probably do well in Florence and I think it could be a good solution ”.

RONALDO – “Yes it can be done, of course. He has earned a lot of money, at this age with Mourinho many things could enter the field and the operation would become feasible if he were to decide to go to Roma ”.

Inter transfer market, Morabito at CMIT TV on Lukaku

VERETOUT AND MKHITARYAN – “In Italy if the players ask too much, the door is open at the end of the contract. Veretout And Mkhitaryan they exaggerated with their requests and then goodbye. Among other things, Veretout has also changed agent, he left the Rome project for economic reasons “.

LUKAKU – “I think he comes back because the Chelsea is pushing. The negotiation is being made by a lawyer from Brussels, he will probably return and he must be put in a position to return to that level, but it is evident that Lukaku there are some problems in terms of diet “.