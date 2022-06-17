Cindy Crawford’s life through her houses

In the early 2000s, Crawford and Gerber took their long friendship with George Clooney to the next level with the construction of a vacation complex in Baja California. The original plan was that there would be a large vacation home for everyone to share, but in the end they decided to build adjoining houses separated by a door, built by the company of architect Ricardo Legorreta. Crawford’s residence was in neutral tones with a large sunny patio and limestone throughout the grounds. The couple (and Clooney) sold the complex in 2016, known as Casamigosfor around 100 million dollars (94 million euros).

2008: Ontario (Canada)

In Ontario, the couple bought a dilapidated fisherman’s hut that they completely renovated to turn it into a more modern and rustic place. It features a dock that looks directly out onto the lake, dark wood paneling on the interior, and huge windows. Today, Crawford, Gerber and their children still frequently use this lake house on vacation.

2015: Malibu 2.0 (California)

Crawford and Gerber expanded their Malibu holdings with the purchase of a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home. In a contemporary Mediterranean style, the house appeared in the “73 questions” section of Vogue, where he toured all the rooms. Highlights include an open living room and kitchen decorated in shades of cream and navy blue; a huge patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a pool located one level below. They finally sold the farm for 45 million dollars (42.5 million euros) in 2018.

2016: Manhattan

After selling their Mexican villa, the couple acquired a luxurious apartment in the neighborhood of Midtown East in Manhattan, just one floor above that of his friend Clooney and his wife Amal. It features high-end amenities like an 60-foot pool, a steam room, and a spa. Everything points to Crawford and Gerber still owning this property.

2017: Beverly Hills (Los Angeles)

When OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder put his midcentury Beverly Hills home up for sale, Crawford and Gerber bought it for $11.6 million. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms spread over 5,286 mtwo, the house also has a pool, a fire pit and a grassy patio. The couple finally sold it for 13.5 million dollars (12.7 million euros) in 2021, after being on the market for more than a year.