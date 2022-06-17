Chris Pratt stars in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: “My grandchildren will be able to go to a good university thanks to their grandfather’s body”

‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’ unites Chris Pratt (Virginia, USA, 1979) with Bryce Dallas Howard and the group of actors from the first film (Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum). The story takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar seen in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’. Now, dinosaurs coexist with humans all over the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether people will remain the top predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation. Pratt, seen in the ‘Avengers’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sagas, followed a diet of prayer and fasting to get ready for the role.

-This is your third movie with Bryce Dallas Howard. How is your relationship?

-A sensational experience. Owen’s relationship with Claire has grown from a flirtatious joke to a relationship of true love and mutual respect. They have something big to stay together for. I like playing mature relationships on screen, plus I think Bryce and I have a lot of chemistry. She has been an extraordinary partner throughout the production process of these films and our friendship will last forever. As workers we support each other, we understand each other, but also outside the shoot we call each other and help each other. I am very glad to have met her. She has made me a better actor.

-In ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ we see the return of the previous team of actors formed by Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. What did it mean for you to see them return?

-It was an absolute honor to shoot with Sam, Laura and Jeff. As a kid, I loved ‘Jurassic Park.’ Those chapters accompanied me in my childhood and their protagonists are cemented in my mind as icons in a period of my life in which I didn’t even know what was going to happen to me in the future. So I never thought of being an actor, but here I am now. And I am not only living my dream of being an actor, but also sharing the screen with these icons of my childhood. I really feel like I’ve won the lottery. It is something wonderful.

-Is this the last installment of ‘Jurassic World’?

-This is the plan. We’re going big, as this franchise deserves. We are going to unleash all the fireworks so that lovers of these movies can enjoy the farewell. The legacy of these stories come together in one. This is a grand finale where thirty years of work are summed up. I am convinced that this is the end, the film where all the actors of the Jurassic world converge.

-Announced on Instagram that he had signed up for the Daniel Fast diet, which is described as 21 days of prayer and fasting.

-Yes. Fasting has its roots in the Bible and is inspired by the Old Testament prophet Daniel. The modern version seems to date back to 2007, when Susan Gregory launched ‘The Daniel Fast’ blog. It is important to understand that the Daniel Fast is not really a weight loss plan, but a spiritual detox. It’s about not eating until noon and doing cardio in the morning.

Chris Pratt with Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabella Sermon and DeWanda Wise in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’.



-Have you become the star of action movies?

-Acting is fucking embarrassing. Fighting something that doesn’t exist is particularly embarrassing. I’ve had plenty of experience running from creatures that weren’t in the ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sagas. Basically, my job is to watch the action stunt man as he shoots them.

-In today’s action movies there is a tendency to objectify the leading actor?

-That is a good question. In my case, it hasn’t hurt my career. We are objects, it is true, we are. We are figurines that are well lit. They paint us, they put makeup on us, they point cameras at us and then, half the time, we ruin the images by talking. In a way we are figures. As a man I can say that. But I have to be careful, because for years women have been considered objects and in a horrible way. It is quite different from each other. I don’t know if that’s what you mean by the double standard, but we deal with it differently because of the history of objectification, which is a very sensitive issue. I can say that objectification is good for me, because I have turned my body into an object that people like and they pay me a lot of money. My grandchildren will be able to go to a good university thanks to their grandfather’s body. But, jokes aside, I have to be sensitive to reality, and now they offer me great roles. It is still true that in Hollywood better characters are written for men than for women.