Chris Hemsworth Suggests Thor: Love and Thunder Could Be His Last MCU Movie

In just under a month we will be able to enjoy Thor: Love and Thunder, the next film in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Thor: Love and Thunder movie will adapt, among other things, the arc of the comics in which Jane Foster assumes the powers and title of the God of Thunder while undergoing cancer treatment, having back Natalie Portman after being absent in Thor: Ragnarok.

Now that Natalie Portman will play the new Thor, Sounds like a good time for Chris Hemsworth to say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. and Odinson hands over to Jane Foster.

In a recent interview on Wired (via CBR), Chris Hemsworth spoke about the experience of shooting the next Thor movie alongside Taika Waititi. While he described it as a fun experience, he hinted that he was ready for this to be his last movie in the MCU.

“I played that character for ten or eleven years, and each time it’s been new and exciting, and this one was no exception,” the actor commented. “It felt very fresh and felt like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. It was, in Taika’s words, I think in a wild and crazy romantic comedy set in space.”

In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder includes actors Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe and Sam Neill. among others.

The film Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some of the best movies you can watch on Disney Plus right now.