Chris Hemsworth shares a photo of Elsa Pataky with another and wishes them well

Updated: 02/17/2022 10:09 a.m.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood as well as having a great sense of humor as they regularly show on their social networks. This time it was the protagonist of Thor who has congratulated his wife on Valentine’s Day in a most original way by sharing a fun post on his Instagram account.

Facing a photo of Pataky kissing a kangaroo, the actor wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day darling, I wish you both many more happy times like this,” Hemsworth wrote.

The interpreters of ‘DiDi Hollywood’ and ‘Thor’ married during Christmas 2010, just three months after the couple made their romance official by attending the opening of the Los Angeles Museum of Art in September.

The couple forms a perfect family with their three childrenIndia Rose and the twins Tristán and Sasha and their life is most idyllic in the peaceful town of Byron Bay, on the Australian east coast, where they live in full communion with nature, as both dreamed of since they left Los Angeles in 2015 to get away from the media spotlight.

