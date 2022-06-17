Chris Hemsworth reveals that Cate Blanchett is his favorite actress

In 2017, Taika Waititi came to give a fresh and vibrant style to the saga of the God of Thunder of the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, a film that became a box office success and the most popular of the character so far. In ragnarok, Waititi He chose to highlight the comic side of the protagonist and this gave a 360-degree turn to the character and his story. Additionally, the filmmaker brought acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett to this fantastical cinematic universe as Hela, the main villain responsible for the destruction of Mjölnir, the loss of Thor’s eye, and the fall of Asgard.

You may also like: Chris Hemsworth Admits He Was Bored Being Thor Before Ragnarok

Hela is considered one of the best antagonists in the entire MCU and everyone was delighted with the impeccable performance of Blanchett in ragnarokincluding Chris Hemsworth, who recently revealed that his co-star is his favorite actress. In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel WIREDthe actor talked about various topics and answered various questions, including who was his favorite actor. Hemsworth shared the following:

Ah, the pressure. I worked with Cate Blanchett on Ragnarok. It’s quite hard to say, you know, being an Australian, a fellow Australian, someone who I’ve looked up to for many years, many years, and has been in some of my favorite movies, played some of the best characters on screen and continues to do so. with such grace and integrity, and has a wonderful sense of humor and warmth, and is kind and supportive. She is brilliant.

Do not miss: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi reveals how she convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

Cate Blanchett She is undoubtedly one of the most recognized actresses in the film industry. She has worked in countless important films, among the most outstanding are Jazmín Azul- 91%, Carol- 94%, Diary Of A Scandal – 87%, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – 73%, The Aviator – 87%, My Story without Me – 76%, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% and many others. Blanchett She is one of the few actresses to have won all four major film awards: two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Recently, Chris Pratt, co-star of Hemsworth in the next film from Marvel Studios, Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed in an interview with the magazine sfx that not only does he love working with the interpreter of Thor, but he is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be able to act in such an important project. Pratt shared the following:

I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth. He is like Thor in real life. He is the sweetest guy. Super fun. He works very hard. He was great. I loved every minute of filming [Thor 4]. I am very grateful that they brought us. It was great to see him bring this to Australia and film it there, with all of his compatriots. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique.

Thor: Love and Thunder picks up the story of the son of Odin from the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. In this new adventure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor faces an identity crisis that leads him on a journey to discover himself. In addition to having Hemsworth Y Pratt as Thor Odinson and Peter Quill/Star-Lord, the film brings back Natalie Portman as brilliant astrophysicist Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend, who is now the new wielder of Mjölnir.

We leave you the official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder below:

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In case you missed it: Thor: Love and Thunder | Taika Waititi Says The Movie Is Influenced By Famous Rom-Coms