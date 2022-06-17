Chris Hemsworth Recalls His Reaction To Being Cast As Thor

Actor Chris Hemsworth is about to release his new Thor movie and has remembered what happened when he was chosen by Marvel.

Chris Hemsworth will always be remembered for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since his charisma and imposing physique together with the fact that he is one of the most powerful of the Avengers, has caused him to be one of the most beloved characters in the saga. It all started in 2011 when we were introduced to his origin story, now the actor himself has revealed what happened when he knew he was the chosen one.

In a recent interview with GQ Iconic Characters, Chris Hemsworth said:

“When I got the movie, there were a number of things that went through my head. First it was great to have a job, it was great that they were going to extend my visa. It was going to be part of something that sounded big and exciting, but didn’t have a lot of details beyond that. It was a leap of faith on one hand as to what was being released. But it was a pretty easy jump since I didn’t have many other options. (Laughter)».

This will be his new Marvel movie.

Chris Hemsworth is about to be released Thor: Love and Thunder which will link directly to Avengers: Endgame (2019), that’s why we will see the great hero with the Guardians of the Galaxy, after he has a mid-life crisis, everything will be complicated with the arrival of Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian Bale). Luckily, you can count on the help of Jane FosterNatalie Portman who will get the power of God of Thunder.

This movie is directed by Taika Waititi and has already revealed that it will be the craziest thing Marvel has ever done, so we can expect almost anything. Here we leave the trailer:

