Chris Hemsworth puts aside his superpowers to be a dark man in ‘The head of the spider’ | cinema

Chris Hemsworth, the famous Thor, stars in the new Netflix movie ‘The Head of the Spider’, a film in which he plays a supposed visionary who experiments with drugs that can alter emotions. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also carried the baton of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

For this star, her role was “something I really wanted to do. I’ve already been in fantasy and action movies, I wanted to do something smaller, something that was properly character-driven, something more intimate. The opportunity to make this film came up and I immediately jumped on it.”

Is your character evil, villainous, crazy, or just a man doing his job?



“I think I would leave that up to the audience to decide, which is something I love about this movie,” says Chris Hemsworth.

For the protagonist of Thor, in ‘The head of the spider’ “great questions are raised and also moral issues that are behind what we are doing in this place, a prison system, along with the typical old discussions about whether everything would be better if we left ourselves with all the free will that we deserve”.

In the film they experiment with some medicines. Would you like to do it?



“Yes, I would like to try a verbal, use Spanish, so I could understand, articulate and converse in Spanish with my wife and children, that would be great,” says Chris Hemsworth.