Chris Hemsworth has bad news about the Hulk Hogan biopic

MADRID, June 17. (CultureLeisure) –

The biopic about the figure of wrestling star Hulk Hogan announced in 2019 that it would be starring Chris Hemsworth. However, the project led by Todd Phillips has been parked since then, and latest information provided by the Australian actor himself are unflattering.

“I believe that Todd Phillips is busy making Joker 2, and I’ve been doing other movies. Everything is in talks and development, and, like many other things, many elements have to be put together for it to happen. And I don’t have 24-inch pythons…yet (referring to Hogan’s massive arms, which the wrestler called himself ’24-inch pythons’),” the actor said in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, wrestling journalist, on the occasion of the promotion of his new movie Spiderhead that has premiered on Netflix.

Indeed, everything indicates that The Hulk Hogan biopic will have to keep waiting. Todd Phillipsresponsible for other successful titles such as the Hangover saga in Las Vegas, showed on social networks that the joker 2 script. The tape will apparently be A musical and will be starring joaquin phoenix Y Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Hemsworth, for his part, premiered the aforementioned spider-head on Netflix this Friday June 17 and will do the same in theaters with Thor: Love and Thunder the next July 8. Also, the sequel to tyler rake is in the phase of post production and waiting for a release date, and the Australian actor is currently shooting furiousthe spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road in which Hemsworth will play the villain, a young version of Immortan Joe.





Hoganwhose real name is Terry Bolleais one of the most popular faces in professional wrestling of all time, especially during the 80’s, when he appeared in multiple television shows and headlined numerous magazines.

The controversial fighter was fired and banned by WWE following an incident that coincided with a leaked sexual recording where the fighter made racist comments, although later it has reappeared in some isolated events. In his biopic, Hogan was to serve as a consultant and executive producer.