Chris Hemsworth feared losing his career for Ghostbusters!

The actor confessed that the script seemed not to be finished, to which director Paul Feige asked him to improvise, something that he did not know how to do very well.

The Ghostbusters They are a movie classic. For this reason, the version of the film released in 2016 with an exclusively female cast made up of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones was extremely controversial and ended up being a Critical and box office flop.

Chris Hemsworth plays kevin beckman, an attractive but not very intelligent receptionist. Although his role was quite simple in the film, he thought that his race would end because he really had no experience with the way McCarthy and his director worked,Paul Feig.

I didn’t know how to improvise

In a interview with gqthe actor revealed that he felt a lot of pressure when the director of the film, Paul Feige asked him to improvise, since in the script there was not much information about his character, Hemsworth believed that he could ruin the film and disappoint everyone.

“I said to Paul Feig, ‘There’s not much on the page, what do you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Oh, we’ll figure it out when you get here.’ So I said, “Okay, why not? Let’s go.” And I got there, I showed up at the studio the day before we started shooting and he handed me the script and I read it and I said, “There’s nothing here yet. What am I doing?” And he said, “Okay, let’s jam and have fun.” And my immediate reaction was, not only is this the end of my career, but I’m going to screw this movie up. , I’m going to disappoint everyone, I haven’t done this before, what am I doing? Chris Hemsworth – Actor

His friends supported him.

Currently Chris Hemsworth is one of the most important actors in Hollywood and is the protagonist of the next Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunderthe now interpreter God of Thunder mentioned that his co-stars of The Ghostbusters supported him and helped him with his improvisation.

With it, the actor became more confident in his ability with improvisation, even part of Thor: Ragnarok has a lot of improvisation.

“Then I met Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, the whole crew, the cast and I felt so much more comfortable because there was a great sense of camaraderie and collaboration there. They took me under her wing and we went on this adventure, this crazy adventure of finding out who this character was.” Chris Hemsworth – Actor

