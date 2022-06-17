Cardi B, the icon of the superlative who also enjoys going without makeup

all in Cardi-B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, on her identity card, born in New York in 1992) is superlative. From the eyelashes to the long hair (infinity of wigs have populated her hair), going through her figure and her maxi manicures that leave no room for speculation. Belcalis doesn’t mess around with little girls. She has been working mainly with make-up artist Erika La Pearl for more than five years, who has not hesitated to share some of the secrets of her bag: Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning (a kind of blade that exfoliates the skin of the face, eliminating any type of hair, so that it is absolutely smooth before applying make-up), some basics from Ole Henriksen, including the famous Banana Bright line or EX1’s makeup background. So far everything (practically) normal.

However controlled the red carpet moment may be, one of the wonders of Cardi B is that she is as human as you or me. “I’ve been getting breakouts lately and my face is extremely dry. I don’t think these products are working. I think it’s the water here… What products are good for blackhead breakouts and dry skin?”, he asked on his Twitter account in January 2021. Of course, attached capture in order to receive the most reliable information possible. Each one of her tweets accumulates more than 20,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments helping her to overcome that aesthetic pothole (The Ordinary and a specific facialist were the tricks that the singer liked the most). That is one of the wonders of Cardi B, travel in jet private, but is as street as you or me. She knows it too, that’s why in her Twitter ‘header’ she puts a comment that has been made to her: “One of the things I like the most about Cardi B is that she owns who she is and what she was, everything that many women in the industry do not do”.

Other times, she is even more specific about her cosmetic routines: When asked what makes him have such smooth skin, he replies: “a run”. And she stays so wide. Cardi B is that rich rapper who enjoys her riches and eccentricities and shows them off (she doesn’t have a driver’s license, but she does have an impressive collection of cars, for example) while showing her audience that she is exactly like them, using popular cosmetics like Dove, Vaseline or Lubriderm. In industrial quantities, yes. Probably given away by Unilever, too. But almost 100,000 likes on that picture of her bathroom. The success of its naturalness is undeniable.

As a woman of mixed race (her father is Dominican, her mother from Trinidad and Tobago), she has also had occasion to speak about her natural hair, which she generally doesn’t show off on red carpets, only on her social media. She was worried that after the birth of her and Offset’s second child last year, her hair would fall out. But quite the contrary, it’s all one Rapunzel Afro who defends that there is no bad hair (as a certain type of Afro is called, perhaps more indomitable, in the Caribbean) and who has managed to maintain hair health with great care: “I have been very constant with my hair mask routine and I’ve been drinking alkaline waterAnd look how much it has grown! I was so scared that it would fall out after my son was born because I had been growing it out for years, so I made sure to keep up and really gained hair.” assured on Twitter last November. Among his tricks to germinate a more powerful fiber, a homemade mask with two avocados, argan oil, shea butter, mayonnaise, castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, honey and a banana. “Do not skimp on mayonnaise or oil, but limits the amount of honey so that the mask does not leave the hair too sticky,” they say from Mane Addicts, where they collected all the ingredients that the singer was mentioning in her stories from Instagram. “You need hair that can withstand the sun, and that if you get into a fight keep being there”, defended the singer, famous for her altercations with Nicky Minaj.