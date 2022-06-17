Cardi B, from stripper to rap star



He grew up in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in New York



Thanks to his talent, he managed to escape poverty and physical abuse from his partner and rebuild his life



For a time he worked as a Stripper. He assures that he owes a lot to one of his most controversial works

The Cardi B story is one of the most surprising who has lived the pantheon of American fame in the last decade. It bears a certain resemblance to that of Dua Lipa. Only five years have passed since the artist released ‘Bodak Yellow’, a real hit that was immediately received with open arms by the public, ready to be swept away by the rapper’s overwhelming personality. The noise and the fury in a rhymed version, to the beat and flow.

Barely four years after his debut in the hyper-masculine and cut-throat jungle of American rap, the singer is one of the great personalities of american music and he never leaves anyone indifferent in his public appearances in the press or in his most personal fiefdom, social networks, where he has millions of blind fans adoring his peculiar way of communicating with them. Your record sales figures accompanies each song, and it’s not uncommon to see it top the Bill Board charts with some frequency. Everything he touches is gold, even if the very thing that comes out of his mouth is dirty, foul-mouthed (he loves the way ‘bitch’ sounds when it hits the air), and touched by grace.

A gang girl

It is not that the singer has hit rock bottom many times, it is that she has built the foundations of her figure in personal hell. A dark room with a view into the past. The equation humble origin + ambition is fulfilled point by point in your case. His real name is Belcalis Almazar. He carries the pure ghetto in his blood, since he lived from the age of six in the heart of the Bronx in 1992, one of the most unfairly treated neighborhoods in New York. What daughter of immigrants, in a nation that can not always boast of treating them with kid gloves and giving them the famous American dream in the form of a folded flag, Cardi B lived a childhood where money was never too much. Her father, a taxi driver, and her mother, a supermarket cashier, they fought tooth and nail to keep the family economy afloat.

From his statements it can be deduced that From a very young age she was conflictive and fought to assert himself in the hostile environments of childhood. She liked, metaphorically, the smell of blood. During her time in high school, she often she was getting into fights with her high school classmates. “She got to the point of being something normal for me,” she says in an interview for American television. In fact, the singer usually refers to that stage as one of the most sinister periods of her biography.

He even became a member of street gangs., and to summarize how his childhood sensation was, he often refers to an anecdote that he lived with his father. One afternoon, they were walking and saw a man fall in front of them. The singer was just a girl. They both thought the man had been run over, only to discover almost instantly something much worse: he had been shot in the head.

The institute received her changed, with that vein of ‘class clown’ who signed up for all the functions and talent shows of her high school. A famous video still circulates on the Internet in which the singer can be seen performing ‘Bad Romance’ (Lady Gaga) on stage.

The hardest stage of Cardi B

Things weren’t much better for her after high school. Performing different precarious jobs (among the most curious, as a cashier in an Amish market) and lived a tortuous stage with a controlling boyfriend in a flat infested with bedbugs, two pitbulls and their partner’s mother. Among the plot twists, that of her boyfriend’s sister, who came to steal all her savings while he constantly threatened to throw her out at any time.

Singer He has also recounted how he suffered mistreatment. The harsh experience of that toxic and conflictive relationship left her touched for many years, before learning to accept herself and finding the strength to assert herself as an artist and an empowered woman.

At that time, his job prospects weren’t much better. She was fired from one of her longest-running jobs., and hurried by the lack of money, she made a controversial decision for many of her fans. She assures that work as a stripper in different nightclubs of the New York night saved his life and wallet.

He went from earning $200 a week and living in water up to his neck to working $300 a night, and around the same time he decided to enroll in Manhattan Community College to take history and French classes (he would eventually drop out). She didn’t do too well when she tried to tell her family how she had started to make a living. “When I told my mom I was a stripper she was already a grown woman. He threw me down the stairs,” he says.

The singer would still take a while to publish her first songs and radically change her life. His real popularity came in 2013with the first videos he posted on Instagram and Vine. It was those visual pills, her joking personality and her humor in front of the camera that brought her the first hundred thousand followers. In the beginning, clients of the clubs where she continued working to pay the bills (luckily, they no longer accumulated).