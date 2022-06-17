Camila Cabello could have a new boyfriend (and there are photos)

When she left him last November with the singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello made a daring change of “look” and until now she had not known a partner. But the rumors have arrived a new illusion in your life. Is about austin kevitch, the CEO of the Lox Club dating app. You may be wondering if they met through this app, but it was actually ‘Cinderella’ co-star Nicholas Galitzine who introduced them.

In the photographs captured by the paparazzi, the singer and the businessman have been seen walking in a relaxed attitude sharing complicit looks and laughter showing that there is a lot of chemistry between them. What monkeys! Wearing casual looks with jeans and sneakers, the couple has walked comfortably through the streets of Los Angeles. These images are the only thing known to date of the unexpected couple.

Although she broke up with Shawn Mendes because the relationship was becoming “stale and complacent,” they have maintained a friendly relationship in which the ‘Stitches’ singer ‘liked’ one of Camila’s posts and even after the breakup they were seen walking together. Despite the rumors about the possibility of a reconciliation, with these images we have no doubt that they just maintain a good friendship.

We are very happy for the new illusion of Camila, who has also had to face criticism about her body in recent days. We’ll be waiting to find out more about the new love of the ‘Havana’ singer that nothing official has been confirmed yetbut more about them may be known in the coming weeks.

