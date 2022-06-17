Cameron Diaz surprises Drew Barrymore on his birthday









More than two decades have passed since Cameron Diaz Y drew Barrymore They met on the set of Charlie’s Angels. The actresses became great friends and their friendship still endures.

Proof of it is The surprise that Díaz has prepared for his beloved co-star, who has just turn 46 years old. The interpreter has sneaked into her friend’s program, The Drew Barrymore Showvia a live video call that has left the public and their “Poo Poo”, the affectionate nickname with which they call each other, open-mouthed.

Movie stars have confessed that they usually celebrate birthdays together, although this year could not be. “We don’t do big gifts, we’re more about the experience. So we always try to go somewhere, do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, stay up all night and have the best time,” Cameron said.

Both were moved to talk about their special bond. “One of the great joys of my life is our friendship“, Diaz has recognized. “You have made me a better person all my lifeBarrymore replied. Some of the most beautiful words that show, once again, that their friendship is one of the strongest in all of Hollywood.

They have also taken the opportunity to talk about a possible revival of the movie that brought them together. “We can do anything as long as we’re together. I have a whole life to live with you,” Barrymore said. Cameron Diaz, who has just announce your retirementdoes not rule it out: “I have always said: never say never“.









A still from ‘Charlie’s Angels’