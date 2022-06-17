Cameron Diaz surprises Drew Barrymore on his birthday
More than two decades have passed since Cameron Diaz Y drew Barrymore They met on the set of Charlie’s Angels. The actresses became great friends and their friendship still endures.
Proof of it is The surprise that Díaz has prepared for his beloved co-star, who has just turn 46 years old. The interpreter has sneaked into her friend’s program, The Drew Barrymore Showvia a live video call that has left the public and their “Poo Poo”, the affectionate nickname with which they call each other, open-mouthed.
Movie stars have confessed that they usually celebrate birthdays together, although this year could not be. “We don’t do big gifts, we’re more about the experience. So we always try to go somewhere, do something with the girls and be together. Cook, eat, stay up all night and have the best time,” Cameron said.
Both were moved to talk about their special bond. “One of the great joys of my life is our friendship“, Diaz has recognized. “You have made me a better person all my lifeBarrymore replied. Some of the most beautiful words that show, once again, that their friendship is one of the strongest in all of Hollywood.
They have also taken the opportunity to talk about a possible revival of the movie that brought them together. “We can do anything as long as we’re together. I have a whole life to live with you,” Barrymore said. Cameron Diaz, who has just announce your retirementdoes not rule it out: “I have always said: never say never“.
Cameron Diaz retires
We haven’t seen Cameron Diaz on the big screen in more than 5 years. His last job was annie, the film that premiered at the end of 2014. Since then the actress has not filmed again. She now she has confessed that has no intention of returning to get in front of the cameras. The reason? His family.
“My next few years will be focused on being a wife and mother.which is the most satisfying thing that has happened to me in my life”, stated Díaz in a radio interview for the program Quarantined with Bruce. The actress married in 2015 with the musician benji madden. Four years later the couple celebrated the arrival of their first daughter, Raddix Madden.
The actress does not imagine leaving her baby to embark on long days of filming. Although she has her priorities clear, Cameron Díaz he doesn’t like to close any door. “I’m never going to say never about anything in life. I’m just not that person. Will I ever make a movie again? I don’t want to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe.” actress about her uncertain future.
Find out all the news of the famous in heart and tendencies.