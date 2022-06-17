Cameron Díaz reveals the reason why he does not want to return to the cinema

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Cameron Diaz was one of the undisputed queens of Hollywood. Adored by the public and capable of guaranteeing blockbusters with her mere presence, the actress starred in a series of highly successful films, most of them comedic, which made her one of the heavyweights of North American commercial cinema.

Enlarge Díaz in a scene from ‘Something About Mary’ (1998), one of his biggest hits. 20th Century Fox

Nevertheless, Starting in 2010, Díaz’s appearances on the big screen began to space out considerably. She could be seen for the last time in 2014, in the movie ‘Annie’, and since then, The interpreter has not returned to work in the industry. And his voluntary retirement has given rise to a lot of curiosity and not a few unknowns.

In an interview with the radio program Quarantined With Bruce, Díaz has now confessed about the reason why he decided to take a long break from Hollywood, and, more importantly, about why he has no plans to return. And the answer is none other than her motherhood.

The artist, we remember, became the mother of her first child in early 2020, at the age of 47. The arrival of the child, the result of his relationship with rock singer Benji Madden, leader of the band Good Charlotte, caught everyone by surprise, but Diaz has made it clear that right now her little boy is the center of her entire life, as well as her only priority.

“Motherhood and marriage have been the things that have filled me the most in my life. It’s very important. I feel like it’s everything”, has declared. She has also explained that she wanted to become a mother after 40 precisely to be able to dedicate as much time as possible to her offspring: “Probably, in some way, I waited so I could do a lot of other things before, and not have any distractions now.”has reflected.

As for whether he leaves the door open to return to the cinema, Díaz has replied that, at the moment, it is not something he is weighing. But he has not given a resounding negative either. “I’m never going to say never, I’m not that kind of person. So, will I ever do a movie again? It’s not in my plans, but will I? I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never.”he concluded.