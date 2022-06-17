Cameron Díaz, on the life he led before ‘retiring’: “I sat in front of the mirror for hours. It ended up being toxic”



The actress left the cinema to focus on her family and other businesses of her own.



The harsh pressure of a patriarchal industry caused him mental health problems



The actress announced her retirement from the cinema after the film Annie

ten years ago Cameron Diaz fighting against the demons that lie in wait for him because of the Beauty canons. The actress has recalled in an interview with the singer Michelle Visage in her new BBC podcast ‘Rule Breakers’ the reasons that led her to leave the big screen.

For a decade now, the artist has beenA life away from the spotlight of interpretation, a decision that has helped him take better care of himself and focus on his mental and physical health. We last saw her in the musical ‘Annie’, where the protagonist of ‘There’s Something About Mary’ she played a director of a foster home who had a wicked side.

Always has been one of the most sexualized women in Hollywood, especially for his participation in films like ‘Charlie’s Angels’ with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore. “I have been a victim of objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I myself have bought into that ideology on many occasions,” she recounted.

An obsession with perfect beauty that affected her in a very dangerous way: “Every day, as an actress, I sat in front of the mirror for hours. It ended up being toxic”, he recognized. In recent years, Diaz has launched an organic and vegan wine business called Avaline. With this project he begins a new stage together with the businesswoman Katherine Power and has established relationships with producers in Catalonia, reaping great success.

A point and apart

When the 49-year-old actress decided to leave the world of cinema to dedicate herself fully to her family and herself, her life changed completely. “Suddenly you start to criticize yourself, and you think, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong. My body is capable of anything. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to be like this to him when he has taken me this far?” she explained to the BBC.

Although she assures that her well-being has improved, the actress also explains that it is not an easy road. “I always go back to the trap, especially in our society (…) I am an absolute victim of the reifications and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I have participated in all of them at some point in my life.