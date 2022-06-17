Cameron Diaz found “peace” after leaving Hollywood

Former actress Cameron Diaz spoke about her decision to leave Hollywood for good in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow for her series, ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions.’

Cameron Diaz does not plan to return to the spotlight. The former actress recently opened up about her departure from Hollywood in an intimate conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow for Paltrow’s digital series, ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions.’ During her talk, Diaz also talked about her new wine brand, Avaline.

“I just decided that I wanted different things from my life”Diaz told Paltrow. “I’ve been working so hard for so long, working, making movies, and it’s very exhausting. I really didn’t leave any room for my personal life.”.

When Paltrow asked him how he felt about “walking away from a film career of that magnitude, of such success”, Diaz replied: “Peace. I have peace in my soul. Because I was finally taking care of myself… Now I feel grounded and feel light”.

Diaz went on to explain: “It’s so intense working at that level and being such a public person and putting yourself out there like that. There’s a lot of energy that comes to you at all times when you’re really visible as an actress and doing press and putting yourself out there.”.

Diaz said that once he “really looked at” his life, he saw that things had to change. “When you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse. They belong to you. You’re there 12 hours a day for months. You don’t have time for anything else.”, said. “And I realized that I gave pieces of my life to all these other people, and they took them. And I basically had to take them back and take responsibility for my life.”

Throughout his long career, Díaz has been nominated for four Globes Gold for his work in ‘There’s Something About Mary’ (1999), ‘Being John Malkovich’ (2000), ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2002) and ‘Gangs of New York’ (2003).

