Cameron Diaz, Bruce Willis or Jim Carrey: Hollywood icons retire to live in peace



“So long, Hollywood”: a long list of artists who are withdrawing from the spotlight “to find peace”



Bruce Willis, Sandra Bullock or Jim Carrey have announced their retirement from the world of cinema



Actors like Ryan Reynolds or Tom Holland opt for a temporary break without a return date

Spotlights, neon lights, red carpets, dressing rooms and a lot of glamour. On the big screen we are shown the wonders of being a Hollywood star, the lights of a life that, although it may not seem like it, also has many shadows. As they say, all that glitters is not gold. What may seem like a day-to-day dream also has a b-side about which all those stars talk when they decide to withdraw.

Large doses of stress, internal and external pressures when getting older, strict beauty canons and unlimited media exploitation that usually leads to serious mental health problems. From Cameron Diaz until recently the actors Bruce Willis, Sandra Bullock or Jim Carrey, little by little the stars of American cinema are announcing their final “goodbye” after long journeys.

Some of them make the decision by medical causes, others because they put the focus on their relatives and want to spend more time with them, and the vast majority name mint healthl (derived from the difficulty of getting papers when getting older or because of addictions) as one of the most determining aspects when it comes to retiring.

Jim Carrey

the iconic Jim Carrey, 60, He has also expressed that he has “done enough” in his professional career and has communicated that wants to retire to lead a “quiet life”. The actor from ‘The Truman Show’, ‘The Mask’ or ‘The Grinch’ told Access Hollywood that it was a very decisive decision: “I’m thinking about retirement. Yes probably. I’m quite serious“.

In his case, finishing his path in front of the cameras seems to cost him since he has assured that if a project appears that he is really passionate about This decision could be reconsidered. “Depending on if the angels bring me some script that’s written in gold ink and it’s very important for people to see it, then I may continue, but I’m taking a break,” he said.

“I love my quiet life and I love to paint and I love my spiritual life. I feel like, and this is something you may never have heard another celebrity say, I’ve had enough. I have done enough. I am enough”, concluded the actor, who has just released ‘Sonic, the movie 2’, although everything indicates that we will not see him again as Robotnik in the third installment of the saga.

Bruce Willis

just a few days ago, Hollywood star Bruce Willis revealed his retirement, although in his case due to a disease: aphasia. At 67 years old and after more than 40 years of career on the big screen, doctors you have been diagnosed a disease that generates the loss of the ability to express oneself and understanding.

“I was already affecting their motor functions and his acting ability”, his daughter Rumer commented on social networks. After blockbusters such as ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Jungla de cristal’, ‘El fifth element’ or ‘The sixth sense’, it seems that the actor’s film and television career has ended.

Cameron Diaz

For the former actress Cameron Diaz, Leaving his career has been the best decision of his life. This is how he recently told Gwyneth Paltrow in the digital series ‘In Goop Health: The Sessions’. “Peace. I have peace in my soul. Because I was finally taking care of myself… Now I feel with my feet on the ground and I feel light,” she told him.

For Diaz, one of the worst aspects was the aesthetic pressure that came to overwhelm him. “It’s so intense working at that level and being such a public person. and expose yourself like this. There’s a lot of energy that comes to you at all times when you’re really visible as an actress and doing press and putting yourself out there,” she recounted.

In addition, he explained to Paltrow the harsh pressures when it comes to being part of a project. “When you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse. They belong to you. You’re there 12 hours a day for months. You don’t have time for anything else,” he narrated. “Y I realized that I gave parts of my life to all these other people, and they caught them. And I basically had to get them back and take responsibility for my life.”

temporary withdrawals

Also the younger actors and actresses have made the decision to temporarily retire to take care of their mental health and dedicate time to their families. That is the case of tom hollandwho after a long promotional tour for his films ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ and ‘Uncharted’ and after seven uninterrupted years of filming He declared that he was going away for a while. “I’m going to record a series for Apple, which I’m very happy about. But I can safely say that after this series is over, I’m going to take a break.”

alec baldwin has also temporarily withdrawn from the cinema to receive psychological help after the terrible accident in which accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie ‘Rust’. A few days ago he announced that he was going to be a father for the eighth time at the age of 63, yet another reason to distance himself from the cameras and spend time with your family.

The actor is added to the list Ryan Reynolds, who at 45 reported his temporary retirement and claimed that it was “the perfect time” to do “A little sabbatical without making movies.” The news, which was shared on his Instagram profile, went on to say, “I will miss working with this obscenely talented group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I have been fortunate to work with people who are equal to both”.

The case of Chris Hemsworth. The star of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ recounted what he planned to do a break from work to be with his family. “This year I probably won’t shoot anything else. I just want to be home with my kids,” he explained to the Daily Telegraph.

Like Sandra Bullock, who at 57 years old She retires without a return date to take care of her children. “Now I just want to be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with my little ones and my family. That’s where I’ll be for a while,” said the actress, who premieres the movie ‘The Lost City’ on 22 April, along with Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

movie legends

Jack Nicholsonwho is currently 84 years old, he did not officially announce his retirement, but he has not shot any project since 2010, after the premiere of ‘How do you know if…?’ what many understand as the end of his career.

Also another mythical interpreter announced his “goodbye”: Michael Cain. the iconic artist He said that he had reached the end of his career at the age of 88. “Now I’m not an actor, I’m a writer. It’s great, because as an actor you have to get up at half past six in the morning and go to the studio. (…) The truth is that I haven’t had any offers for two years, because no one has been making movies that I want to make. Also, there are not exactly many scripts with protagonists who have 88, you know? “, He declared.