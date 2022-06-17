Brutal, 24 games arrive next week on your Xbox and Xbox Game Pass
Next week is also loaded with interesting releases for Xbox and some for Xbox Game Pass. From next Monday we will have available until the end of the week a total of 24 new games.
An assortment of games both for Xbox Game Pass and for purchase. Altogether we have 24 new great games available from next June 20. We take this opportunity to remind you that the enormous Xbox store weekly offers are still valid, with interesting discounts for our consoles, you can review all the discounts and remember that these offers will be available for a limited time.
All of this launches next week on Xbox
- Broken Mind – June 20
- The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle – June 21
- Fall Guys – June 21
- Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star – June 21
- Shadowrun Trilogy – June 21 – Game Pass
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) – June 21 – PC Game Pass
- Druken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover – June 22
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX – June 22
- round! – June 22nd
- Sonic Origins – June 22
- Why Pizza? – June 22nd
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition – June 23
- Capcom Fighting Collection – June 23
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle – June 23
- Him & Her Collection – June 23
- Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23 – Game Pass
- Steve Jackson’s Sorcery! – June 23
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific – June 23
- Urban Flow – June 23
- A Winter’s Daydream – June 23
- AI: The Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative – June 24
- Book of Adventum – June 24
- Newfound Courage – June 24
- Pure Chase 80’s – June 24