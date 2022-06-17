Britney Spears: The document that shows that Sam Asghari did not marry for money

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari. Photo: Bangshowbiz Agency

Last June 9, the ‘princess of pop’ arrived at the altar with Sam Asghari. Despite some setbacks, the boba could be carried out.

Since 2016, Britney Spears She began dating the Iranian and it was speculated that she had secretly married. However, it was on that Thursday that the two said ‘I do’. As mentioned by the medium TMZ It was a “very intimate” wedding in which only a hundred people were present, those closest to the couple. Between those friends, family and other loved ones of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari the father, mother and sister of the bride will not be found”.

Britney Spears and the document that protects her from Sam Asghari

Although the couple professes love and support for each other, every year under the shadow of his father Jamie Spears, he was taught not to trust blindly. For this reason, before her wedding, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement to protect the artist’s assets in case the marriage ends.

That document made it clear that it guarantees that Asghari, 28, will receive none of the multi-million dollar fortune from Spears won before the wedding date in case they separate in the future.

However, according to what was said by TMZ “If he decided to go back on stage, there he would take a part of the income obtained if they left him. Also if they had children, something that would not be strange considering the desire they both have.

Something in favor of Asghari is that he did not oppose signing said document, but on the contrary, he supported the way of thinking of Spears who now more than ever wants to protect all the work done over the years.

As pointed out by ABC “Asghari has not objected to the prenuptial agreement. He fully agrees with what was signed. It’s clear that he doesn’t care €57 million which is estimated to have Britney Spears of fortune. She loves her and that’s the only thing that matters.”

At the moment, it is known that after the wedding, the couple decided to buy a mansion that they have just opened and to which, according to the same medium, they have already moved. “It is located in the luxurious neighborhood of Calabasas, where known faces such as Kourtney Kardashian or her ex-husband and father of her two children live: kevin federline. She wants to be close to her children. They wanted a house to start their new life together and that had enough space so that they did not lack for anything.

The millionaire contract of Britney Spears

After the guardianship went out in her favor, the singer has closed a big deal to publish a book of her memoirs.

As indicated by Forbes magazine Spears managed to close a deal with Simon & Schuster to write a book about her life, childhood and everything that success meant to her. “The $15 million deal is the first sign of the singer’s earning potential since her 13-year conservatorship ended last November 2021.”

“The 15 million dollars (13.43 million euros) that Spears will receive equal to 25% of his net worth, which amounts to 60 million dollars (53.72 million euros)”, as estimated by Forbes.