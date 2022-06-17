Britney Spears is no longer anyone’s slave

Britney Spears is finally free. A California Supreme Court judge ended 13 years of parental guardianship for the singer shortly before the singer turned 40. The singer celebrated her first weekend of freedom by having her first glass of champagne in more than a decade, it was announced. that she was pregnant and got engaged to Iranian model Sam Asghari. It has been a tortuous process: it has required an international campaign, #FreeBritney, and a judicial process whose trigger was a report in the New York Times that said, for example, that the father of the pop princess had installed cameras in the bedroom of the singer and stored hundreds of hours of private recordings. For more than a decade, Britney has been deprived of all her rights as a citizen. She couldn’t use her credit card or make any unauthorized spending, she couldn’t choose a single one of her artistic endeavors, and she was forced to work, which included a residency in Las Vegas against her will. she. Everything that Britney generated, then and in the past, was controlled by her father, who even forced her to wear an IUD so as not to get pregnant. We are talking about an amount greater than 60 million dollars. But money is not the only wound. Britney Spears has been the protagonist of another horror story whose context is media harassment and mental health.

2007: the year of the blackout



Britney Spears’ big meltdown came in 2007, after years of being hounded by paparazzi while the rest of the world watched in complicity. By then Britney had already become an icon for the LGBTI community, and that in principle was a very white product of hers if we compare her with Madonna or the Spice Girls, although she later sexualized herself; Nor can we forget that when she rose to fame with ‘One more time’ she was 16 years old. Then came ‘Oops…I did it again’, ‘I’m slave 4U’ or ‘Toxic’, declared one of the best songs of the millennium, and quite daring: in the midst of anthrax, Britney appeared in the video clip poisoning to passengers on an airplane.

Britney’s big meltdown came in 2007, after years of being hounded by paparazzi while the world watched in complicity.



Spears at a premiere in 2019. /



SOUTH



Britney Spears shaved her hair so that we could witness her suffering. We don’t know if she suffered from bipolar disorder, manic depression, or any other problem. The motorcycles and cars of the photographers began to be joined by ambulances that had to attend to her on several occasions. She frequented Paris Hilton or Lindsay Lohan. There were daily news items like TMZ, and blogger Perez Hilton referred to her as Madame Litio. Public awareness of mental health was nil. At the time, Britney had no one to trust. She got married to one of the photographers who were chasing her. We’ve been about to take down Britney the same way we’ve done with Amy Winehouse. There are similarities in the two cases.

The singer with her current partner. /



SOUTH



The year in which Britney hit rock bottom was the most relevant of her career in artistic terms. In that fateful year, 2007, she released ‘Blackout’, an album that was not a great commercial success but received excellent reviews. It is her masterpiece. She has never done anything like it again, and of course in recent years her melodies and lyrics seem to have been taken from a bargain sale. ‘Blackout’, despite its horrible cover, is the work that until then had best known how to adapt avant-garde electronic sounds to ‘mainstream’ pop. The general impression is that Britney did not realize the album she made, and an erratic performance of the song ‘Gimme more’ at the MTV awards gala set off alarm bells, and her mental problems led to parental guardianship that has scandalized to the whole world and has led to political reflection in the United States. Little by little, and fortunately, we have changed the perception of mental health at all levels and we are more sensitive, but we have been dehumanizing stars for many years just for being stars. Hopefully Britney can recover and release the album that we are all waiting for or, at least, that she is happy.