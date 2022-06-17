Britney Spears: Does the singer delete her Instagram? This we know

Yesterday Britney Spears He launched a message against his family expressing his annoyance at various problems he went through with them through his Instagram account.

After a few hours of what happened, the singer’s account It has been eliminated, so it surprised all its fans on social networks, even this has caused great concern, since it does not appear as a user.

So far nothing is known about it, if the interpreter of “Toxic” deleted her account by herself or the social network was the one who deleted it.

Instead, the accounts Twitter and Facebook of the “Princess of Pop” are still active.

While speculation about Britney’s absence begins to gain strength, her husband, Sam Asghari, has remained quite active, especially in his stories, where he has been in charge of promoting his next movie, “Hot Seat”, where he shares credits with Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty.

This would not be the first time that Spears leaves without a trace of the page, since in March of this year and according to information from TMZ, she would have made the decision to take a break from the internet.

For now, it is not known until when Britney’s account will be reactivated, nor the reasons why she decided to close it.

FM

Read Also