Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after lashing out at her brother

Britney Spears fans are extremely concerned about the artist, because just a few hours after launching strong messages against her family, the disappearance of her Instagram account has been reported.

Through different social networks, the followers of the interpreter of “Tóxic” have expressed their confusion because the name Spears no longer appears as a user of the popular photo and video platform.

So far it is unknown if this was a decision made by the singer herself or if the social network was responsible for deactivating her account; however, her accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are still active.

While speculation about Britney’s absence begins to gain strength, her husband, Sam Asghari, has remained quite active, especially in his stories, where he has been in charge of promoting his next movie, “Hot Seat”, where he shares credits with Mel Gibson and Shannen Doherty.

This would not be the first time that Spears leaves without a trace of the page, since in March of this year and according to information from TMZ, she would have made the decision to take a break from the internet.

For now, it is not known until when Britney’s account will be reactivated, nor the reasons why she decided to close it.

