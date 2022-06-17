Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of damaging her image and interfering with her wine company

Since their separation, the conflict between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seems to never end, every so often they return to the headlines accusing each other of all kinds of things, while in the legal field they are still struggling to see how the custody of their children and some of their other assets will be divided.

It has recently been revealed that the Oscar-winning actor for his role in “Once upon a time in Hollywood” has accused his ex-wife of having interfered in his wine business, one of the many goods, properties and assets that they share for her marital contract, as well as deliberately damaging her public image.

Angelina Jolie would have sold her part of the vineyard to third parties without notifying the father of her children

The prestigious People magazine recently reported through its digital edition that the actor would have made a complaint regarding Jolie’s actions around his part of Chateau Miraval, a castle and vineyard owned by both and that has positioned itself as a of the most prestigious companies in the world of wines.

People managed to collect the documents that Pitt’s lawyers brought to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, where Angelina is accused of “contributing nothing” to the success of the brand. The document also reads that “Jolie secretly pursued and consummated the sale, intentionally violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

According to the lawsuit, Jolie would have sold her share to a company that uses “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations,” which could undoubtedly damage the vineyard’s reputation.

Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against Angelina Jolie for his share of Chateau Miraval

The legal document places special emphasis on the damage to Pitt’s property saying “Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.” On the other hand, they want the sale to be null and void.

This is due to an appeal that Jolie made a couple of years ago, to be able to get rid of her part by going over her marital contract, which was never finalized, so the purchase without the consent of her ex-husband would be illegal.