Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson responds to fan criticism

The film was presented during the meeting between film production companies and exhibitors held in Las Vegas as part of the CinemaCon event. Black Adam. For this occasion the leading actor or Dwayne Johnson spoke to the audience about his desire to bring this particular character from the DC Comics universe to life. In particular, the former wrestler has called Black Adam a dream come true, since he has declared that he has been working on it for 10 years now.

During the presentation of the film, which will be distributed in theaters by Warner Bros. from 22 October 2022, there was also space for the screening of the first trailer which was described as follows by the journalists present: the video opens with Dr. Fate ( played by Pierce Brosnan) who turns to Black Adam asking him: “What are the powers that have been given to you? To love, but also to suffer from the heart?”. The superhero replies that he was born a slave and then reborn as God, that Black Adam can be the savior of the world or his worst enemy.

In the trailer (which you can see HERE) you can see some action scenes with Black Adam destroying helicopters and coming into contact with a rocket. Then we see the character of Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge) who he says is preparing to face Black Adam. On this occasion the character of Dwayne Johnson begins by saying:

There are heroes and villains: heroes don’t kill people, but I do.

This story was reported by several newspapers so a cinecomic fan read and wrote about it Twitter profile of The Rock that this phrase doesn’t make much sense, as superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman or Aquaman have killed.

Dwayne Johnson’s answer – here the tweet – she was very diplomatic as she postpones the real discussion about Black Adam until the film hits theaters:

Once you watch Black Adam you will understand the context of the joke. Does this make sense. The mythology of Teth / Black Adam. Ruthless with zero regard.

Others have also commented pointing out that heroes kill but this happens either accidentally or otherwise they don’t do it with pleasure, while Dwayne Johnson’s superhero could kill with mischief and pleasure.

