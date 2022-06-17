Binance CEO warns about the cryptocurrency crisis

“I have no doubt that this is a disaster. It is bad and it can last up to 4 years,” CZ said, adding, “When there is a disaster, there are also opportunities.”

The industry of cryptocurrencies face one of the worst falls in its history. With market values ​​collapsing and prices of the most popular digital currencies falling, investors are bracing for what many analysts are calling “crypto winter.”

However, as the saying goes, in the face of every crisis, new opportunities appear. Or at least that’s what he currently sees Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance.

For the businessman, this scenario opens the doors to the purchase of foreign currency at a reduced price, as well as to the massive hiring of personnel that the companies are laying off.

It should be remembered that there are already several companies that have cut jobs due to this scenario.

Crypto crisis and opportunity

“I have no doubt this is a disaster. It’s bad and it can last up to 4 years,” CZ said in an interview with Fortune, but added, “When there is a disaster there are also opportunities.”

The CEO of one of the most famous and used platforms in the world for the exchange of cryptocurrencies saw how the value of his company fell significantly in recent months. But despite everything, CZ remains calm: “We don’t need to raise money. To my knowledge we have more budgets than any other company in the industry.

And he is clear that his company will be one of the survivors of this moment: “Although it is painful, this will remove weak projects from the map and only the strong ones will resist. And those who stay, those who survive, will be even stronger” .

on the hunt for talent

Going against the prevailing trend, Binance plans to fill 2,000 new jobs.

The news was revealed by CZ from his social networks and in a context where extreme volatility reigns in the digital asset market.

“Today, we are hiring for 2,000 open positions for Binance,” CZ said in a tweet posted on Wednesday.

CZ’s announcement

In addition, Zhao stressed that “we have a very healthy war chest, in fact, we are expanding hiring at the moment,” on the sidelines of the conference. Consensus 2022 when asked about the crisis that one of its competitors, Coinbase, is going through.

“During bull markets, everyone starts their own projects, everyone pays ridiculous compensation to everyone. If we’re in a crypto winter, we’ll take advantage of that, use that to the fullest,” CZ stressed.

Layoffs in the cryptocurrency industry after the fall of Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency lender BlockFiwhose campus grew from to more than 850 employeesannounced the dismissal of 20% of its staff, according to the Bloomberg agency.

The reasons given by the company for the drastic decision was a “dramatic change in macroeconomic conditions”.

Another giant that opted for the same solution was Crypto.coma firm from Singapore that, with the “boom” of the market, became a sponsor of the next World Cup in Qatar and of the Formula 1.

This company, which also hired stars such as Matt Damon and basketball player Lebron Jamesreported the dismissal of 260 workerswhich represents 5% of its staff.

The cuts also reached Gemini, with a 10% layoff.

Crypto.com laid off 260 employees

In turn, Coinbase will also lay off more than 1,000 workers.

The measure, announced by the company in an email sent to employees on Tuesday, will reach about 1,100 of its 5,000 employees, almost a fifth of its workforce.

“It seems that we are entering a recession after an economic boom of more than 10 years. A recession could lead to another crypto winter and could last for an extended period,” said the CEO of the firm, Brian Armstrongin the statement.

Furthermore, the manager added that previous crypto winters have resulted in a significant decline in trading. “While it’s difficult to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business in any environment,” he said.

“Our employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market. While we did our best to get it right, in this case it is now clear to me that we overhired,” he said.

For her part, the president and director of operations, Emily Choistated that it was “a very difficult decision for Coinbase”, but given the economic context, “it seemed the most prudent thing to do at this time”.