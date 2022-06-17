Billie Eilish’s new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, can also be seen on Disney +

The second album of billie eilish, Happier Than Ever, will hit stores and digital platforms on July 30. More than two years have passed since the singer released her first album, When We All Fall Sleep, Where Do We Go?almost five months since he surprised the world with a radical change of look with which he put an end to his two-tone hair and just over two from the day he was on the cover of the British edition of fashion with a bustier of gucci with which he was coming of age in terms of fashion. Little time for ordinary mortals, but a lot for someone who started out practically as a teenager.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

own billie eilish has announced through his Instagram account that his new album can also be seen. Will be on Disney+the platform that will host this premiere next september 3. The singer follows the path marked by other great stars of the song –Beyonce already launched lemonade in 2017 as what he called a visual album – and accompanies the release of Happier Than Ever with an audiovisual special in which it seems not to have skimped on resources. Next to her will be Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra under the orders of its director, Gustavo Dudamel. The place chosen for the performance has been the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, and Robert Rodriguez Y patrick osborne the filmmakers chosen to give their touch to the special. As if all this were not enough, the artist will also be accompanied by the Los Angeles Children’s Choir.