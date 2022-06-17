Billie Eilish is the youngest to win the “triple crown” of film music awards

Billie Eilish (USA, born December 18, 2001) has completed the “triple crown” of film music awards at just 20 years and 99 days.

The “triple crown” of film music awards consists of winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for music created specifically for a film.

Eilish has achieved these awards with “No Time to Die”, created for the latest James Bond blockbuster of the same name starring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux.

Eilish co-wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, with orchestral arrangements provided by Hans Zimmer. Zimmer also won an Oscar in 2022 for Best Original Score for the science fiction film Dune (USA, 2021). O’Connell co-produced the track with Stephen Lipson.

The achievement was made even more special, as Eilish and O'Connell performed the number together at the Oscars, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

“No Time to Die”” reached its debut position at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 29, 2020.

Eilish is also the youngest artist to write and record a James Bond theme, having written and recorded the theme when she was just 18 years old.

Although Eilish is the youngest person to win the “triple crown” of the film music awards, she is not the first musician to achieve the “triple crown” from an iconic Bond theme.

Adele (UK, born May 5, 1988), bagged the three coveted awards for "Skyfall," the theme song for the James Bond movie Skyfall, at the Grammys on January 26, 2014, aged 25 years and 266 days .

The previous winners have been:

Ryan Bingham (USA, born March 31, 1981) -for “The Weary Kind” (with T Bone Burnett)

Justin Hurwitz (USA, born January 22, 1985) -in relation to La La Land (USA, 2016)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Iceland, born September 4, 1982) -related to Joker (USA, 2019)

John Legend (USA, born December 28, 1978; 37 years and 49 days) and Hans Zimmer (Germany, born September 12, 1957; 37 years and 196 days) also won the “triple crown” of film music before turning 40.

Eilish has many other records, such as being the youngest winner of an album of the year at the Grammy Awards (at 18 years and 39 days old, with “Bad Guy”) and being the youngest solo artist. to win the album of the year award at the Grammy Awards (at 18 years, 1 month and 8 days old, with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go).

With time on this record-breaking musician’s side, we can’t wait to see what record he breaks next.