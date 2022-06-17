Best Tom Cruise Movies on Platforms Before Top Gun Maverick: Netflix, HBO, Disney

Sex symbol and one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, permanently in the eye of the hurricane for his affiliation to the Church of Scientology, he is one of the most recognized names in cinema. Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, better known as Tom Cruise, was born in Syracuse, New York, on July 3, 1962. He is in the news for the sequel to ‘Top Gun’, which is triumphing in theaters these days. His film debut came in 1981 with two small roles in ‘Endless Love’, by Franco Zefirelli, and in ‘Taps, Beyond Honor’, by Harold Becker, but the public began to notice him as one of the members of the generation of emerging Hollywood actors known as the Brat Pack, which emerged in the early 1980s and who Francis Ford Coppola brought together in ‘Rebels’ (1983). Today he is the best paid actor in the world, successful producer of his own films and king of the box office.

These are his ten best films, from least to most, not necessarily the highest grossing, which can currently be found browsing streaming platforms.

10. Mission Impossible (1996, available on HBO Max and Prime Video)



The start of a hugely successful saga that brings together characters and situations from one of the most popular television series of the 1960s and that here Brian de Palma takes along the paths of 1990s action movies. A member of a commando of spies discover they have a traitor in their midst when their comrades are killed on a mission in Prague, having to uncover the culprit before they kill him too. Tom Cruise, in a double facet of actor and producer, and Brian de Palma in the direction, put emotion, suspense, intrigue and some humor in this story, as excessive as all today’s action cinema, but that hooks from the start. first moment. The film has known more sequels, again with Tom Cruise as the protagonist and producer, but now without De Palma, much weaker than this one.

9. The War of the Worlds (2005, available on Netflix and Movistar



Steven Spielberg adapts the HG Wells classic into a film that is powerful, visually stunning and true to the essence of the original story. The alien invasion of Earth is viewed from the perspective of a specific family; the human chaos is secondary, and Cruise is the absolute protagonist here as a divorced, selfish dock unloader and less than a model father, who faces the Martian invasion while caring for and protecting his children. All American hero.

8. Jerry Maguire (1996, available on Filmin and on Apple TV for rent)



A story set in the American world of sports, between players and representatives, around the manager of a group of athletes, played by Cruise after being rejected by Brad Pitt. He plays a man fired from his company when he enjoyed a comfortable and brilliant job position, for criticizing the dehumanized methods used in sports. He will have to rebuild his life without having any pupil to represent and with the only help of a secretary. A conformist vision of the typical American dream with an imposing Cruise.

7. Interview with the Vampire (1994, available on HBO Max and Apple TV for rent)



Adaptation of a novel by Anne Rice from the ‘Vampiric Chronicles’ series with a brilliant recreation of environments and a wonderful job by Tom Cruise as Lestast, an eternal and ever-young vampire who appears at the end of the 18th century in slave-owning Louisiana and who flows through the years like a river of blood that maintains its existence. Two hundred years later, this individual tells his story and his story through different countries and times, to an incredulous journalist. Neil Jordan performs a very careful staging, in which the artistic direction matters as much as the adaptation of the story itself.

6. Born on July 4 (1989, available on Filmin and Movistar)



Oliver Stone is a nostalgic filmmaker obsessed with settling accounts with his country’s past. He introduces a young man from the 1960s generation, who goes from going excited to fight in Vietnam, to coming back disabled and actively fighting the war. ‘Remember when things made sense?’ says the protagonist already in a wheelchair to his childhood friend. Like all of Oliver Stone’s films, the film is gimmicky from a visual point of view, and quite ambiguous in his discourse. Cruise is a splendid protagonist who ends up becoming the image of the new American hero, critical of his past and proud of his career. He was nominated for an Oscar.

5. Some good men (1992, available on Movistar)



Interpretive duel between Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise in a judicial drama by Rob Reiner in which the cast is one of the great strengths of the production. The murder of a soldier at the Guantánamo military base serves as an excuse to make a film based on a play by Aaron Sorkin, who is also the author of the film’s screenplay. A film, on the other hand, nominated in four categories for the Oscar.

4. The Color of Money (1986, available on Disney+ and Apple TV for rent)



Taking ‘The Hustler’ as a distant reference, Martin Scorsese mounts one of his reflections on power, glory, martyrdom and generational difference. The film, which admits the possibility of being seen both as a ‘remake’ or as a continuation of ‘The Hustler’, moves through the world of billiard championships showing the relationship between a veteran professional player, now retired (Paul Newman), and a young newcomer (Tom Cruise), talented enough to take him under his wing.

3. Rain Man (1988, available on Movistar, Filmin and Prime Video)



Although the fame went to Dustin Hoffman -playing a character with a mental handicap is always very grateful for an actor- Cruise does a very solid job as his younger brother, with a performance that is quite a range, from the man only worried about the money until he begins to feel a deep affection for his brother. The impeccable technical resolution of it by Barry Levinson makes it a great movie.

2. Magnolia (1999, available on HBO Max and Apple TV for rent)



A mosaic of American life woven through a series of vital vignettes that range from the comical to the moving, showing a portrait of a lonely and sometimes loveless city, where the characters explore their personal crises by intertwining stories through throughout the 24 hours of a day, to find a way to fix things again. Although Cruise does not play a main character, he is decisive in the plot of the film, and very different from what he has accustomed us to. ‘Magnolia’ combines frenetic rhythms and moving intimate moments with a very diverse cast.

1. Eyes wide shut (1999, available on HBO Max)



Posthumous film by Stanley Kubrick shot meticulously and intensively with the then happy marriage of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise as protagonists. Kubrick made them repeat takes until exhaustion, managing to get their best performances. The film is a deepening into the darkest part of the human being around the sexual fantasies capable of shaking the foundation of a happy marriage. Kubrick, who leaves an ending open enough to accommodate various interpretations, shoots the images with unparalleled beauty, and like in great films, once they are finished they leave the viewer with many paths open and many topics for discussion.