Best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney + this weekend (June 17)

After an intense week of heat we arrive at the weekend, time to try to rest and be fresh enjoying, among other things, the news that the main streaming platforms offer us to be entertained.

Following our weekly routine today, at Hobby Consoles, we review the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 17, 2022. Take good note!

We start the news from netflix spain highlighting spider-headplatform original film directed by Joseph Kosinski starring, among others, Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Tess Haubrich.

This sci-fi thriller is set in the near future and follows two young inmates who have to deal with their past in a facility run by a brilliant visionary., who experiments with emotion-altering drugs in prisoners. This is our review of Spiderhead.

Another of the best new movies on netflix it is Centaura Spanish action thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro starring Àlex Monner, Begoña Vargas, Carlos Bardem, Édgar Vittorino and Patricia Vico, among others.

It tells the story of Rafa, a young man addicted to speed and strong emotions who gives everything to become a professional motorcycling driver. But everything changes when he discovers that the mother of his son has a debt with some drug dealers.

To keep your family safe, Rafa makes the decision to offer his services as a runner to the criminal organization, becoming a pilot by day and a reckless kamikaze by night.. Soon Rafa will be forced to make drastic decisions that will change his life forever. Here we leave you our review of Centauro.

within the HBO Max Spain premieres the highlight is the father of the bridea film remake of the classic 1991 comedy starring this time Andy García, Gloria Estefan, Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta.

Its plot follows Billy and Ingrid, a married couple who, to their surprise, discover that their eldest daughter, Sofía, arrives in Miami for a visit accompanied by Adan, her new Latin boyfriend with whom she is engaged, and they have plans for a quick wedding and go to live a new life together in Mexico.

Sofia’s impending news prevents Billy and Ingrid from telling them their own news: they are ending their marriage, but both agree to delay the announcement and play loving couple for the benefit of the family.

Between the premiere series on Amazon Prime Video we have the summer i fell in lovea romantic drama starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, among others.

The plot of the series revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the changing relationships between mothers and sons, and the lasting power of a strong female friendship which takes place during the summer.

Between the new movies from amazon prime video we find the world is yoursa sequel to the Spanish comedy The World Is Yours, starring Alberto López and Alfonso Sánchez.

The plot starts with Rafi, who is completely bankrupt and sneaks into the montería organized by the Marchioness that brings together all of Spanish high society to sell them his business and finally hit the ball.

Inside the hunt is Fali, who has been reprogrammed, and is no longer a compadre. Soon both will discover that the montería is not what it seems and that the future of Spain is being decided on the farm.

within the best premiere movies on Disney Plus Spain noteworthy Mars (The Martian)sci-fi drama directed by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon.

Its plot revolves around Mark Watney, a NASA botanist and mechanical engineer who ends up trapped on the planet Mars when the Ares 3 crew must evacuate their landing site in the face of a sandstorm.

without his crew, Mark is forced to find a way to return to Earth and survive by relying on his scientific and technical skills, before his supplies run out.. You can read our review of Mars here.

Between the best premiere series of Disney Plus Spain we have the new episode of Ms Marvelthe UCM series starring Iman Vellani in which this new superheroine is introduced.

In the chapter we will see Kamala Khan trying to assimilate the powers that the mysterious bracelets have given her and will try to control them in order to put them to good use. Here is our review of Ms. Marvel chapters 1 and 2.

Of course, you can not miss the episode of rigor of Obi-Wan Kenobi Come in the most outstanding premieres of Disney Plus.

Just one episode from the end, we will contemplate the siege suffered by Obi-Wan Kenobi by Darth Vader, who tries to take revenge on his former master by all means. We leave you here our review of Obi-Wan Kenobi part V.

So far our review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of June 17, 2022.