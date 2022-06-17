Ben Affleck’s Mercedes Benz known as the “love nest”

Ben Affleck undoubtedly continues to be a trend due to his romance with Jennifer Lopez, but the most unusual thing about the case is that the diva from the Bronx was not the only one who accompanied the movie heartthrob in his brand new Mercedes Benz. She discovers what other loves enjoyed in her luxury car. Keep reading…

June 17, 2022 7:38 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck Without a doubt, they are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, with the rSecret Marriage Humor, New Mansion among other novelties that bring the world upside down.

Obviously, this reboot is exciting, as many show the joy of seeing them together like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again, on the occasion of a surprising new opportunity.

However, no one forgets that he was married to Jennifer Garner, mother of her three children, and the past romance she lived with Anne of Arms with whom he fell in love during the filming of the film “Deep water”, whose fleeting idyll became one of the actor’s most intense.

However, a recent study revealed that the unforgettable Batman has his favorite brand of car to go out as a couple, what his fans have called the “love nest”evidencing in this way that said personal transport has been practically an accomplice of all his romantic stories where he appears Jennifer Lopez, Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner.

The lucky model where the leading man of the big screen travels, is the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMGall elegance without limits that offers AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers and selective cylinder disconnection, power of 612 horsepower plus acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed 250 km/h, spacious interior and external elegance that attracts attention.

+ This is what Ben Affleck’s Mercedes Benz S63 AMG love nest looks like:

The Mercedes Benz S63 AMG where Ben Affleck traveled with Ana de Amas, Jennifer López and Jennifer Garner

+ Watch the video of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the Mercedes Benz: