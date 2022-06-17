“Being honest is a blessing and a curse”









It is usual to check how Billie Eilish openly shows her feelings in each professional stage in which it finds itself. Currently, the interpreter of “Bad Guy” is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of her career, reaping success with each of the projects that she launches on the market. During her intervention in The Drew Barrymore Showthe artist spoke about one of the last ones in which she has devoted her time: the documentary about his life which premiered in early September.

“I’ve always been very, very opinionated and honest, which I think it’s a blessing and a curse. The funny thing is that the older I get… the less confidence I have, “she began by explaining during the meeting. It is not strange to hear how Eilish herself praises his organized and relentless way of working, even how linked it is to her work ethic and vision, but the American revealed that facing the images of her latest documentary made her emotionally unsettled. “I saw him again a few weeks ago…and It made me cry because I thought about how free and open it was at the time,” he said. “The media just rips it out of you. Now isn’t that fun“, concluded convinced.

“When I was 14 years old I thought: “I’m not even anyone”” One of the keys to the meeting was, precisely, his reflection on the relationship he maintains with the millions of fans that follow their day to day around the world. Eilish, who just turned 19, is aware that she too was one of them when she was just a child: “At one point I was a fan And then all of a sudden they looked at me like this. Even when he was 14 years old he was very strange because he thought: “I’m not even anybody, I just make music”. “I think of them as if I were in their skin, as if they were part of me. They are always supporting me, and they are fans as much as I am. But that doesn’t make them less than me or anyone else, you know?”, he continued arguing. In fact, this support has allowed his second album, Happier Than Everhas become number one in many countries in both hemispheres: “This release came with a lot more pressure than the first one, but I have a lot of faith and love in this project. It’s scary that it’s already out there, but it’s also I’m happy and I hope it helps a lot to the people,” he concluded.