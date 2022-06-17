Be a perfect victim or they will criticize you – Other looks

Mothers who protect their sons and daughters from abusive fathers are denounced by themselves (and many, condemned, against the warning of the United Nations). During the La Manada trial, an attempt was made to deny the status of victim to the young woman raped because she was trying to lead a normal life (following the recommendations of her psychologist). Not so long ago, the entrance to prison of a victim of gender-based violence was suspended after her abuser skipped the restraining order, attacked her and she defended herself by cutting him with a glass. The latest fashion is that any woman who tells, publicly, of having suffered ill-treatment or aggression is denounced for defamation. These are examples of what some time ago, in Spain, the General Council of the Judiciary also warned about in cases of gender-based violence: cross-accusations. That is to say, that the aggressor himself denounces the victim to say that he is the real victim. And that should do, especially when there is also a history, that justice and social judgments should be much more cautious.

What I have just written here is not only a strategy of machismo, but among women themselves it is a trap that falls over and over again. When the male chauvinist claims to be the victim, there will be people who will not even listen to the complainant’s testimony or will question it depending on how she behaves. It is the great triumph of machismo: telling us how the victims should be. Because society will only understand you as a good victim if they kill you or if you commit suicide or they will see you as such only if you are quiet, crying and not being seen much. It’s like a kind of holy victim’s manual: don’t talk, cry, don’t say anything bad about your aggressor, watch your words, control your gestures, be careful with the clothes you wear on the day of the trial, don’t use too much color or makeup , do not upload photos where you can see that you are trying to recover your life…

But much less, that no one finds out that you have had sexual abuse as a child (because it will be used against you), nor that you have wanted to defend yourself, that you have hit him in a fight or that you have yelled at him or that you have insulted him while he psychologically crushed day after day… Because then it is very likely that a good part of society (which, perhaps, will even judge you as a popular jury) will no longer see you with the eyes of a victim, but rather as a guilty one and that they will neither listen to you nor think.

Sometimes, the aggressors have the favor of the public at the entrance. Even among feminists themselves, some believe that all victims react the same. And no. There are some who remain in the stage of self-deception, there are others who demand that they change, there are others who will suffer trauma or mental consequences due to the mistreatment that will condition their behavior, there are others who will remain trapped in one of the phases of spiral of violence, others will scream, others will hit to defend themselves, others will feel powerless because in front of their well-considered aggressor they will have everything to lose, and all will try to solve this without knowing how to do it well.

A few weeks ago I read on networks that, now, Rocío Carrasco spoke in a more aggressive tone… Of course, it is that we are also asked to control the tone and measure the words because we always have to be exemplary. In another discussion, I heard something similar with the case of Amber Heard … which is that she was very aggressive in her ways. It’s like when they told Carmina Ordóñez that she couldn’t find the profile of the victim. Or that Britney Spears was crazy and hit and no one believed her. Now it turns out that they attack you or threaten you or say they’re going to “fuck you when you’re a corpse” and you have to smile and even thank them for leaving you alive. Because they want you crying and quiet, especially quiet. Of course, later in the demonstrations we shouted “I do believe you” and all commented “watch the Netflix series believe mehow can everyone turn their backs on the victim?”, when you would have done the same as everyone else.

Let’s see if we expand the focus with them. Because not everyone has to react the same. Because they can also defend themselves. Because it is enough to fall into the strategies of machismo. And because, even if you hate that victim, you feel horrible seeing her, don’t stand her, justice doesn’t agree with her, the family turns their back on her or adores the aggressor… she will continue to have every right to continue telling what she says. lived and denounce. And then ask yourself why there are women who do not report when they see, in other cases, that they will not be believed. Or ask yourself why there are sexist sentences (also with popular juries) when you continue to demand that many of them be the “perfect victims”.