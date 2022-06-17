Australian photographer Emma Summerton will be in charge of the 2023 Pirelli Calendar

After a year’s break in 2021 and the 2022 edition signed by Bryan Adams, the Pirelli Calendar 2023 will be composed of photographs of the Australian Emma Summerton, who is rumored to have already started doing his first shots in New York City.

Since its first edition in 1964the Pirelli Calendar has had few women in charge, starting with Sarah Monn in 1972, followed by Joyce Tenenson in 1989, Inez van Lamsweerde in 2007 (along with Vinoodh), and Annie Lebovitz in 2000 and 2016. Now Emma Summerton will be the fifth photographer that will give life to the 49th edition of the iconic calendar of the British section.

Emma Summerton’s Touch

Of Australian origin, Emma Summerton has been recognized mainly for her work in the fashion industry. She trained in Fine Art at the National School of Art in Sydney, and although she did consider becoming a painter she ultimately settled on photography, finding her passion in fashion.

She began her career as an assistant in Australia, a faithful admirer of Vogue Italy He grew up with the idea that fashion photography could be tremendously creative and worthy of being considered a work of art. In 1998 she moved to London where her professional career took off and she positioned herself in the industry, later achieving his mission and thanks to Edward Enniful Get your first job for the Italian publication – later also work for the British, German, Australian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Mexican editions of the famous magazine.

Her creative style and technical knowledge have led her to portray great personalities such as Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman, Taylor Swift and George Clooneyhand in hand with major firms such as Yves Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Dior, Prada and Sony Music.

Emma Summerton has a very feminine point of view, her photographs go beyond the moment of shooting and specifically speaking of models, the artist always seeks to know the story behind those who star in her portraits, which gives a deeper and more interesting touch that can see yourself in each of your shots.

Being the author of the 2023 Pirelli Calendar represents a great achievement for the photographer who has always affirmed her intention to see the female point of view more often and has described this task as an amazing experience, a dream come true and a creative adventure with amazing people. Although the first shots are said to have already taken place in New York, the identity of the ten talents starring in them is still unknown. For more details visit pirellicalendar.pirelli.com