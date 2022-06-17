AuronPlay explodes against the hackers who attacked the Saw Minecraft Games

There is no doubt that the Saw Minecraft Games It has been one of the most anticipated events of the entire year in the streaming world. However, the first day had to be canceled after a series of attacks by hackers.

Despite this inconvenience, in the end it was possible to celebrate a first day full of deaths, very fun tests and a frenetic pace, where, luckily, the hackers did not cause no problem.

Taking advantage of the fact that the wind was blowing in favor, Auron wanted to send a very direct message to the attackers: “I have to say it because if I don’t blow up: what a great Ale that he has made those who were attacking suck cock“.

@clipsyttwitch #auron #auronplay #komanche #axozer #juansguarnizo #reborn #youtube #twitch #clips #minecraft #sawgames #fyp #fy ♬ Swear Word Beep (Censor Bleep Television Radio Video Censorship Censored Noise Clip) [Sound Effect] – Finnolia Sound Effects

“I know I shouldn’t provoke you, I’m sorry, but if I don’t say it, I’ll burst. Right now the sucker who was attacking is eating a dick this big,” Auron continued, visibly angry.

We rarely see the Catalan streamer lose his composure, but the truth is that he has plenty of reasons for it. The Saw Minecraft Games have taken a good handful of hours of work behindso anyone can put themselves in their shoes and understand the frustration.

We still have two more days left in the series. The only thing we can hope for is hackers do not attack again and may the Saw Games team continue to make a impeccable work as usual.