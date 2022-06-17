Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, waste of love and admiration on the red carpet of the Oscars

MADRID, 28 Mar. (CHANCE) –

The red carpet of the Oscars 2022 has also been filled with love -not everything was going to be a matter of styling-, a clear example of this has been that of Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kuniswho have posed together after three five years without seeing them on the famous red carpet.

They met on the set of ‘That 70’s Show’ and since then they have not stopped being the best support for each other, something that they have lived discreetly, but forming that family that they always wanted. Fruit of that love, the couple of actors have two children in common, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcherborn in 2014, and Dimitri Portwood Kutcherborn in 2016.

In some interviews for international digital media, Mila Kunis She assured that she enjoys a home life with her husband, assuring that they still maintain the flame of their love and that together they form the best tandem. The age difference between them, he is 44 years old and she is 38, has never been an obstacle for either of them and they have understood each other.

Not only they have been the most romantic, also Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, sophie hunterwho star in a kiss on the red carpet that left us breathless.

Of course, our favorite couple is Penelope Cruz Y Javier Bardem, who came hand in hand, wasting complicity, but above all admiration. In statements to Europa Press, the actor assured that he wanted his wife to receive the Oscar for best leading actress for her role in ‘Parallel Mothers’… thus reflecting the greatness and honesty that both have always shown.