Arizona Tea sacrifices the most attractiveness to its cans and graphic design mourns

The Arizona tea has been so successful in design that it even inspired Adidas to launch a special edition with the branding of its packaging.

The change in graphic design of the brand has begun to be exhibited on networks and confirms how important these containers become.

There is an interesting debate on networks around the moment for brands to change the design of their packaging.

Inflation changed the graphic design to the cans of arizona tea and said goodbye to one of the most attractive elements in its packaging, which it even motivated Adidas to design sneakers with the image of these cans and to sell them with the element that has already disappeared.

Users on social networks have concluded that inflation led to cans of arizona tea they no longer display their popular price of 99¢ and now display the amount of $1.29.

The original 99¢ price shown on the can was on a black label with white numbers, and now the new price appears on a pink background with white numbers.

The comments have not been long in coming and the surprise as well as disappointment of the consumer have been the main feelings expressed to the change in graphic design in the famous tea cans.

“Inflation is so fierce that this time not even the arizona tea he escaped. 30 years without raising the price”, commented Gerardo Estrada on his Twitter account, while Other users have echoed the surprise commenting that the price of this product has increasedthen “We are worth cheese, now yes”.

Among the reasons that some specialists who have made their opinions public on the Internet, on why Arizona managed to hold onto its 99¢ price for so many years It is due, first, to the commitment of its founder Don Vultaggio, who in an interview quoted by the Los Angeles Times, came to recognize that he was “committed to maintaining the price of 99 cents per can. When things go against you, you have to tighten your belt. I don’t want to do what the bread or gasoline guys and everyone else are doing. Consumers don’t need another price hike from a guy like me.”

It is also due, according to the conclusions that can be found on the internet, to the fact that the brand does not have excessive expenses in marketing and that it has come to have coverage for the consumption of aluminum What do you do for your packaging?

“With the packaging of the products, up to 35 percent of the purchase decision is motivated, according to a study by Motivaction.

Graphic design impacted by inflation

The change in product packaging has led to disastrous changes and before moving on to them, it is interesting to review what had influenced the design of the Arizona can and its popular price of 99¢, which in an Adidas strategy when it launched a special edition based on cans of this tea, offered the shoe at a price of 99¢.

The activation that Adidas launched at that time, by the way, turned into a pitched battle, which forced the New York City authorities to suspend the operation.

Without a doubt, this case became a unique reference of how the design of a can even motivated a line of footwear.which currently does not disappoint, on the contrary, it has become a very important design resource, which has escalated before the consumer.

Under this approach are cases of how packaging is so important that when Tropicana completely changed its packaging proposal, the tragedy drowned the brand in its own juices, not only because of what they paid for the rebranding, but because of the radical rejection of the new image of its products.

There was an estimate from DesignRush, which in 2019 published the most expensive logo changes in the world and found that the most expensive graphic design award in that category went to Symantec with an investment of $1.28 billion, while Tropicana came in fifth place in that estimate with a spend of $35 million.

