Ariana Grande’s makeup that you could easily do in less than 20 minutes|Beauty

There is very little left for the season of events: graduations, weddings, baptisms and communions are just around the corner. Therefore, it is time to look for inspirationnot only to choose the perfect guest dress, but also to find a makeup look with which to dazzle. To get ideas, a resource that never fails is the Instagram accounts of the celebritiesin which much of the content is galas and photo sessions.

The trends They not only rule in fashion, but also in makeup. Is springthe neutral tones will be relegated to the background, since the absolute protagonism will fall on the pastel colors. For example, the photo that the American singer Ariana Grande has uploaded to Instagram, which already exceeds five million likes. The image is part of the promotional campaign for the new collection of your brand of cosmetic products: REM beauty.

In addition to impeccable skin and its unmistakable high and tight ponytailAriana Grande wears impressive makeup, romantic and bright, with eyes that will be all the rage this season. It seems complex to recreate given how striking it is, but in reality you can do it easily with a few easy steps. Brushes to work!

Ariana Grande’s makeup, step by step

The first step is cleanse and moisturize the face with your usual care products. Next, apply a primer that unifies your complexion and will make the makeup last longer and blend better.

Apply your concealer to camouflage baggy eyes and other imperfections, and then the foundation. Choose one of medium-high coverage if you want a doll look like Ariana Grande. The key to your cheekbones is -in addition to a privileged genetics- the suntan lotion. Draw with the sun powder a three starting from the forehead, cheeks and jaw to highlight and outline features.

For the eyesuse a color shadow vibrant blue on the entire movable eyelid. Without fear, the idea is to be showy. With the help of a precision brush, stretch the shadow by drawing a corner. Next, draw a Cat Eye with the eyeliner following the line of the eyelashes. Enhance the look with a mascara, applying product both on the upper and lower lines. Don’t forget to outline, fill in and style your eyebrowsare the frame of the face.

To finish, apply a soft pink blush to the cheeks and finish with (quite a lot) illuminator in the points of light: nose, forehead, tear duct of the eyes and cupid’s bow on the lips. Finish with a lipstick naked and add a gloss for a hydrated and plump look.