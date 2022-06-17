Ariana Grande talks therapy, meditation and being a beauty freak

Besides succeeding in music, the superstar Ariana Grande is making her way as a cosmetics entrepreneur after founding your brand rem in 2021. We talked to her about beauty and self-care.

Your morning rituals

“I don’t have any strict rituals, because when I think of the word ‘ritual’ I picture someone running around the house with sage in their hand… And I might, but not every morning! The first thing I do is brush my teeth. After that, the next thing is the face cream.”

How would you do your makeup in five minutes?

“Oh, God, five minutes alone! I would apply a tinted moisturizer or a foundation mixed with my favorite serum or moisturizer. A bit of concealer, a touch of mascara, and some lip color, probably liquid lipstick, to make it last all day.”

Your bedside eyeshadows

“We are going to expand the rem range with three new pallets. They carry lots of fun colors and flashy, like the 60s-style ones from the Midnight Snack Palette. I love to use eye shadows to make myself a cat eye or contrast the banana of the eye”.

REM eyeshadow palette

How to relax after a stressful day

“It’s not exactly cosmetic, but I love to meditate, take a long bath and take care of my skin. Anything that makes me feel like I’m taking care of myself and taking time for myself, whether it’s applying cream before bed or taking a bath. Whenever I meditate, I use lavender essential oils because they calm me instantly.”

What she has learned as a beauty entrepreneur

“I have learned a lot about the scientific part: developing formulas and overcoming potential obstacles while striving for the best pigment, the best scents and the most desirable product. I have been deeply involved and I have enjoyed it a lot, because I love science, I’m a bit of a freak about all of that!